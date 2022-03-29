Meet the candidates running for District 19 on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors

Two political newcomers are running to represent District 19 on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.

Brian S. Bashaw and Larry Zamba seek to take the seat currently held by Supervisor Sandra Beth in the April 5 spring election. Beth decided not to run for reelection.

The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary.

District 19 sits mainly in the western portion of the county in the Towns of Brighton and Paris and the Village of Bristol, largely east of Highway J and west of Highway H, and south of Highway KR and north of Highway K and Highway Q. A map of the district is available on the county website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office.

Here are their responses in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Bashaw: There are many areas of opportunity related to District 19 including the significant need to improve broadband services, to ensure public safety in the district which includes enforcement resources and preventing the spillover of violence into our rural communities. Also, I believe we are all very concerned about fiscal accountability as spending needlessly, wastes the resources of our citizens and communities. Living near Bong State Recreation Area, I love District 19 and how it reflects our rural heritage of farming, nature, and family. It is vitally important that we balance growth while still embracing and preserving our rural environment for generations of Kenosha County residents to enjoy.

Zamba: On a county-wide basis there has an increase in homicides and violent crimes. We are just slightly above the Wisconsin average. Drug overdoses and deaths on a county-wide basis. In District 19, slow growth and no cluster housing is important to constituents.

Why are you running for office?

Bashaw: I see what is happening in politics today with the irrational vitriol and divisiveness of national politics, spilling into our local leadership. It is a critical time in our country to stand for civility, ethics, values, and integrity, and to bring this focus to our future, for all Kenosha County residents. Our county and specifically District 19, need a supervisor who actively represents and stands up for all the residents west of I-41. I will represent District 19 as a neighbor who stands in the gap to fight for our needs, representing our values and communities, while embracing a vision for an exceptional future for Kenosha County.

I believe in a World where everyone can exceed their potential, where we can all do great things together. I’ve lived by this principle with my family, my customers and team members who have been my top priority. I bring this perspective along with my extensive experience in business, commitment to excellence, conservative values, and integrity, to my service as Kenosha County Board Supervisor, District 19. This is our home, our Kenosha County, and our future to define. I am asking for your vote, as we work together to define our future!

Zamba: To continue the common sense used in District 19 established by the previous County Board. I wish to keep taxes in their downward trajectory: while improving safety services, our infrastructure and human services. I believe an open-minded and collaborative, non-partisan person is needed to fill this nonpartisan seat. I support the Sheriff’s Department and its commitment to preserving peace, enforcing laws while safeguarding constitutional rights which is in part why I was endorsed by the Sheriff. High speed internet. Some in District 19 are still using archaic technology like dial-up, others use slow speed antennas with expensive rates. We need to bring 21st century communications technology to our district. Human Services helps those with developmental disabilities, people suffering from mental illness, those ravaged with drug problems and veterans. It protects children from abusive situations, and assures the delivery of public health services necessary to prevent disease. We need to continue to increase awareness of these available services, provide access to effective, innovative, and evidence-based services that support a person’s well-being, and ensure everyone’s safety

Anything else you would care to add?

Bashaw: I believe first and foremost that a County Supervisor must be an advocate and champion for their district, actively serving the interests of the communities and residents they represent. Having a career in Sales and Marketing, my philosophy is that open and accessible communication are critical. Being available to constituents through all forms of interaction is very important to me, including: attending community board meetings, working closely with the leadership in District 19 communities, events and activities, responding timely and when possible in person, maintaining a digital presence and an open door to meet with you. I have been impressed while meeting residents, by how many have said that no candidate has ever come to their door to introduce themselves, and others who have said that prior Supervisors were never available or very slow to respond. Direct personal relationships are critical to effective communication. Having managed a Sales Territory, it is my philosophy to respond promptly, and whenever possible to do so face to face. If you have a question, don’t be surprised to see me at your door to discuss it with you, personally! My responsibility, is to be your advocate!

