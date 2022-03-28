Meet the candidates running for represent District 5 on the County Board

Two men are running to represent District 5 on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Dennis Pierce is running against Brian Thomas in the April 5 spring election.

The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary. Pierce was appointed to the seat in February with the county board approving it on a 13 to 8 vote. County Board Chairman John O’Day selected Pierce for the position. The seat had been vacant since the Dec. 22 resignation of Supervisor David Celebre.

District 5 sits in the northern portion of Kenosha, largely south of 18th Street and north of Washington Road, and east of Green Bay Road and west of 21st Avenue.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office.

Here are their responses in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Pierce: Keeping property taxes under control.

Continue to grow the economy because of the lowered share revenue.

Improving or relocating the job center.

Maintaining a strong Sheriff’s Department.

Labor shortages public and private.

Thomas: For District 5, I see the issues as Public Safety, Fiscal Accountability, Open Communication and Transparency of County Government.

Public Safety: There should be an investigation to what happened from a safety/security standpoint during the riots, traffic issues related to speeding and running through red lights and supporting our law enforcement at all levels to recruit and retain to create the best Sheriff’s Department.

Fiscal Accountability: Determine how we can improve the fiscal management of the county by seeking out waste and questionable spending in all county departments., that every tax dollar spent brings value to our county.

Open Communication and Transparency: Too many in our county are unaware of the business of the County Board and county government. We need to do a better job and I will do that for District 5. Issues that are important to our county, have been dealt with in a less than transparent manner in the past and this needs to change.

Why are you running?

Pierce: I’m running because the last two years have been terrible with this pandemic. And that county government is changing, the County Board needs strong leadership, which I can provide.

Thomas: I believe my 34 years of being a small business owner, being a high school coach for over 25 seasons, and owning several rental properties in Kenosha has provided me with an opportunity to meet a vast array of citizens of Kenosha County and understand a number of their concerns. The timing is right in my life to dedicate my time and energy to serve my neighbors in a way that reflects the best of us. Doing what is possible to provide a safe community, allowing our community to thrive while maintaining or reducing property taxes and pulling the curtain back on the business of the County.

