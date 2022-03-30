Meet the candidates running to represent District 17 on the County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Monica M. Yuhas is facing political newcomer Brooks T. Litz in the race to represent District 17 on the Kenosha Count Board of Supervisors in the spring election.

The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary. Yuhas has represented the area since 2018.

District 17 sits in the southern portion of the county in the village of Pleasant Prairie, largely south of 75th Street and north of the state line, and east of 88th Avenue and west of 39th Avenue. A map of the district is available on the county website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office.

Here are their responses in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Brooks: The past two years has shown where we can improve as a county. First and foremost is our Public Safety. As a board, we need to make sure we are setting our employees up to succeed in their mission. Our employees need to have access to the training that they need and the tools to implement their training when called upon. We have to make sure that we have practical expectations and obtainable goals. We also need to be continuously evaluating the effects of our decisions and adjusting to the changes. We need to develop Emergency Action Plans based on incidents of the past so we are better prepared in the future, should similar incidents occur. Public Health is another big concern, and not just Covid-19. While Covid is still an issue, studies have shown there has been an increase in mental health issues and addiction since the beginning of Covid. We need to be able to address multiple issues simultaneously and we can only do that by partnering with other community resources.

Yuhas: In two words – partisan politics. When I am on the County Board floor, I vote on the issues at hand and what’s in the best interests of Kenosha County residents - NOT what is in the best interest of a particular party. Washington politics has no place in County government. Kenosha County achieved an AAA bond rating this past year, the highest rating possible. This rating saved taxpayers approximately $300,000 and will continue to generate savings in years to come. Economic growth is supported by quality infrastructure. We had had the third-highest new construction (2020) and the highest job growth at 11.1% (2015-2020) in Wisconsin. Companies like Haribo, Uline, Kroger chose our beautiful County because of our quality infrastructure and the high quality of life for families in our community. There are so many great things happening in our beautiful County. Let’s leave the partisan politics at the door and focus on what we were elected to do - represent the PEOPLE, not party lines. Our County deserves better and so do our constituents.

Why are you running for office?

Brooks: I decided to run because I believe in civic duty. As a frontline civil servant of 17+ years, I have seen the affects leadership can have on the community. Bureaucrats and politicians making policies that are for political gain and special interests; meanwhile, the employees and community are suffering the consequences. I am a firm believer that anyone that works for a taxing body is a servant to the public and answers to them. I want to make sure our tax dollars are going to where they will do the most for the community, the frontlines. I believe in listening to the needs and concerns of the community and working with them towards a common goal. I believe in being proactive and not reactive. I try to put into practice the saying, “Hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst.” I think my past experiences would bring a unique perspective to the board.

Yuhas: I have a passion for service I love our community I have called home for 53 years. I have been elected to be a voice for residents. There is no greater reward than receiving a telephone call or email with a constituent’s concern and being able to work through the issue at hand and find solutions where the outcome brings satisfaction. I have always been and will continue to be an advocate for fiscally responsible government and maintaining quality services on which we depend. Protecting YOU the taxpayer, supporting first responders, and ensuring our quality of life while our community grows are among my top priorities. I will continue to support and work hard to improve services for our veterans, mental health, Human Services, and the opioid crisis. I have demonstrated this commitment the past four years by supporting budgets and bonding which invested into these programs. I am grateful to have the endorsement of Sheriff David Beth as he recognizes and appreciates my diligent work supporting public safety.

Anything else you would care to add

Yuhas: My desire is to serve OUR community, a place that I have called home my entire life. My knowledge, my ability to have an open mind to new ideas, and my work ethic allow for me to make independent decisions after careful review of all the facts. I encourage voters to really look into the candidates and what they are truly about. Look at their nomination papers and see if they took the time to knock on doors to collect their signatures, or were their signatures collected by a political party. If a candidate can’t take the time to speak to 100 or more residents to get signatures to be placed on the ballot, how hard do you think they are going to work representing you if elected? I encourage you to visit my website: www.monicayuhas.com for more information about myself and my campaign.

