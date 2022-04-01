Meet the candidates running to represent District 20 on the County Board of Supervisors

John Poole is facing Steve Brown in the race to represent District 20 on the Kenosha Count Board of Supervisors in the spring election.

Incumbent supervisor Sharon Pomaville filled non-candidacy papers and did not seek re-election.

The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary.

District 20 sits in the western portion of the county in the areas surrounding the villages of Salem Lakes and Paddock Lake, largely west of 216th Avenue and east of Silver Lake, and north of Highway C and South of Highway K. A map of the district is available on the county website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office.

Here are their responses in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?Brown: We must support our veterans and the services they have earned and deserve, including making sure that they have access to “share rides” in order to be transported to the VA hospitals at Great Lakes in northern Illinois and in Milwaukee. We must make sure that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is smartly funded to provide law enforcement services for western Kenosha County. In addition, it is critical to fund Kevlar vests and other protective gear for our law enforcement officers. Support of senior Cctizens and the important services they need. Supporting important county services for the far western portion of Kenosha County.

Poole: There are three issues that I am hearing from residents in my district the most: public safety, fiscal accountability, and economic development. Residents are worried that crime isn’t just happening in the City of Kenosha; it’s moving west of the interstate. I believe we need to hire more sheriff’s deputies to reduce speeding and fight the increasing theft and violence in our county.

Kenosha County has one of the highest median property taxes in the United States. We can control costs to keep taxes low, while still providing quality services. The budget approval is the most important job of County Board Supervisors because the outcome determines a large portion of our property taxes each year. As an experienced accountant, I will use my knowledge to provide a fair and balanced budget each year.

County government cannot create private sector jobs; it can only foster a positive environment for business growth. I believe that low property taxes create an environment so businesses will want to move here, which will lead to economic development and job creation.

Why are you running for office?Brown: As a military veteran, I am shocked to see any politician vote against county services to our veterans. I’m running to ensure that our county smartly funds its key priorities: Veteran’s Services, our County Sheriff’s Department, and Safeguarding Care for our Elderly.

We must also ensure that our Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies have up-to-date protective gear, like Kevlar vests, vehicles and other necessary equipment.

Poole: I’m running for the Kenosha County Board because the 20th District needs a supervisor that will bring a fiscally conservative voice to the county board. With the election of a new county executive, the County Board needs supervisors that have the experience to assist the executive to craft a fiscally responsible budget that prioritizes public safety and protects taxpayers’ pocketbooks. In my previous years on the County Board, I saw too much wasteful spending, and I want to fight that waste and direct those tax dollars back to the citizens of the county.

