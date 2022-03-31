Meet the candidates running to represent District 23 on the County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Kim Lewis is facing a longtime Village of Twin Lakes trustee, Aaron Karow, in the race to represent District 23 on the Kenosha Count Board of Supervisors in the spring election.

The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary.

District 23 sits in the far western portion of the county in the areas surrounding Twin Lakes, largely east of Walworth County and north of the state line. A map of the district is available on the county website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office.

Here are their responses in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Karow: The issues I see in this election are the transition of County Officials, financial impacts and community resiliency. We need to elect Board Supervisors that have good experience and will work collaboratively to ensure we have smooth transitions with a new County Executive, Sherriff, and Board Supervisors this year. Another major challenge will be finding innovative ways to minimize budget impacts due to upward financial pressures (inflation and interest rates increases), supply chain constraints, and labor challenges while sustaining economic growth, providing appropriate levels for law enforcement, human services, and public works. We will need to closely watch our debt levels and make good decisions for capital improvements. We also need to be prepared and build resiliency to better manage the events that have transpired in the past two years that have caused strain in our communities and day to day lives. We have good economic opportunities in Kenosha County, so we need to work together to make the best of those opportunities and continue to improve our resiliency and quality of life.

Lewis: As the current Twin Lakes-area County Board member, ensuring that western Kenosha County receives its fair share of taxpayer-funded projects and improvements is a top priority.

This includes funding for road maintenance and improvement. For example, East Lakeshore Dr. has received county government funds for rebuilding and will include a walking/bike path. I will continue to press for additional road maintenance and road striping for western Kenosha County. As a long-time Twin Lakes resident and former owner of a marina and bait shop, I know our lakes add much to our quality of life and economy, and I will work to protect our lakes and our sporting heritage. Additionally, I will continue to advocate for improvements in mental health access, public transportation for seniors, and the establishment of an assisted living facility in western Kenosha County. As the Twin Lakes Village Attorney, I worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement to help\ address our community’s needs and to hold drunk drivers accountable, and I will continue to work closely with law enforcement on the County Board.

Why are you running for office?

Karow: I am running for Kenosha County Board Supervisor to continue serving our community to preserve our liberties, improve our quality of life, and guide public policy by representing our community at the county level. I want to utilize my knowledge of our history coupled with my Village Board experience to collaborate with Board members and County Officials to ensure that budgets are reasonable and conservative, common-sense long-range plans are developed and implemented, and appropriate service levels are provided, all in the best interest of our residents. I want to use my skills and experience in local government, infrastructure planning and construction, and development to foster appropriate economic and recreational opportunities while living within our means. In sight of both Village and County governance will keep lines of communication open and help coordinate objectives. I enjoy living here and want to see future generations have the same opportunities and quality of life we enjoy.

Lewis: In my experience as Twin Lakes Village Attorney, as a business owner, and as a former Twin Lakes Village Trustee, I believe that local government needs to be a collaboration between business, law enforcement, and our county to ensure that the best possible services are available to our constituents. Through the hard work of many current and former supervisors, our county Sheriff and the County Executive, Kenosha County has seen significant progress in many areas, including achieving a AAA Bond rating this past year, which saves taxpayers money by allowing the county to pay back road improvements and other bonds at a lower interest rate. I will continue to advocate for the efficient and effective use of your tax dollars. County government can and should have a positive impact on our daily lives, and I am committed to making sure that happens.

Anything else you would care to add?

Karow: As a lifelong resident of and being involved in local government in the Randall and Twin Lakes area I have developed close ties with local leaders and many residents. My connections and experiences will be valuable in making decisions and evaluating proposals to ensure the needs of our community are met and residents are served. I will work hard to efficiently use our assets and resources with a critical eye on maximizing return on our investment of time, talent, and finances.

Lewis: My wife (Roberta) and I have been living in Twin Lakes for nearly 40 years. We have three children (Amanda (35), Andrew (33) and Alexa (22)) who attended Lakewood Elementary School and Wilmot Union High School.

Through the years, we have all been involved in the community, including schools, sports (I coached soccer), bands, scouting (I am an Eagle Scout), the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and my time serving as Village Attorney and Village Trustee. My wife and I are both attorneys, licensed in Wisconsin and Illinois, and have practiced law together for over 30 years. Additionally, we owned and operated a marina and bait shop on Lake Elizabeth for several years and have owned and operated a large rental property in Twin Lakes. I have a deep sense of pride in our community of Twin Lakes and in Kenosha County, and will continue to work diligently to serve my community and improve the lives of those living here through my service on the County Board.

