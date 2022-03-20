Meet the city's District 12 candidates running in the spring April 5 election

Two candidates are running to the fill the City of Kenosha’s City Council District 12 seat.

Ruth DelaceAnn Dyson and Erick Hansen are seeking election to the seat currently held by Ald. Mitch Pedersen. Pedersen decided not to run for re-election.

The position, which is part-time, comes with a two-year term and a $6,000 annual salary. The election will be held April 5.

District 12 takes in part of the south side of the city, sitting largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 26th Avenue and west of 14th Avenue. An interactive map of Kenosha’s aldermanic districts can be found online at the city’s website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses to the following in alphabetical order of their names:

What do you see as the issues in this election?

Dyson : Most are not aware of upcoming elections, why there’s an election and how the outcome of an election affects them. I will make sure the people know about future elections and stress the importance of voting.

Hansen: What isn’t an issue. Politics just means: “the affairs of the city”. That’s what representative-style government is for: to represent constituents interests and needs. Just about anything that can touch individuals and people groups lands inside some civil authorities’ purview. Infrastructure, expenditures, budgets, county and city debt, local revenue generation, taxes, tax revenue allocation, local ordinances, budget and ethics oversight, bi-partisanship, municipal services and safety, accountability, transparency, advocacy, representational balance; and this list is certainly not comprehensive.

Why are you running?

Dyson: I enjoy the city I live in and want to help make it better. The best way to accomplish that is to be in a position where I can make a greater impact.

Hansen: I’m running because I’m concerned for Kenosha and Kenoshans. The more I educate myself about the institution of civil government and its purpose, the logical conclusion to me was to move beyond civic engagement: voting, and making my representatives hear my voice; and to move on to campaigning for office. I’m concerned about many things for where my family and neighbors call home. I’m concerned that the local government doesn’t generate enough government enterprise revenue and relies too heavily on taxes and intergovernmental funding.

I’m concerned that the local government doesn’t make sufficient returns on expenditures and poor or under-analyzed cost-benefit ratios of expenditures. I’m concerned that there is no municipal budget oversight structure. I’m concerned that Kenoshans are being crushed under the weight of cost-of-living, inflation, and taxation and want to empower Kenoshans to get involved with civic engagement, and want to empower Kenoshans to be more self-reliant.

