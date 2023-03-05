When people hear the word “pageant,” Jenna Zeihen and Willow Newell know what they’re thinking: Big hair, fake smiles, starvation diets and women tottering on high heels and walking across a stage wearing a swimsuit.

Sorry, but that tired cliché doesn’t describe the modern-day Miss Kenosha — and it probably never did.

“People who think pageants are outdated have never talked to anyone in the Miss America organization,” said Zeihen, Miss Kenosha 2022. “Everyone in that organization is helping women become leaders. It’s not judged on beauty but on the energy you bring into a room.

“The crown,” she added, “is a microphone to help you make connections, especially to children. They see your crown and think you’re a princess, but we can redefine what a ‘princess’ is. We can be change makers and trailblazers. You can talk to kids about all sorts of topics.”

Contestants have to study current events and be ready for anything, Zeihen said.

“It’s like going through a presidential debate on stage,” she explained. “The judges can ask you anything, so you want to always be learning and seeking knowledge.”

At the Miss Wisconsin pageant in 2022, she recalled, “they grilled me on immigration — and I had 20 seconds to respond!” (And that’s on a topic Congress hasn’t been able to seriously address in several decades.)

As for how she tackled that complex issue in those less than half a minute: “I said we need to look at the stories of people we don’t understand and invite those people into a room and give them a seat at the table.” (Which is more than U.S. lawmakers have been able to say about immigration.)

“I hear that from people, including a lot of younger people, about pageants being outdate,” said Newell, the newly crowned Miss Kenosha 2023.

Newell — who started competing in pageants seven years ago, at age 13 — responds by “telling them about my experiences in pageants. It gives you a platform to promote ideas. Pageants also empower women, giving us a voice and a new way to make friends and get involved in our communities.”

On a personal level, she said her first pageant “was a life-changing experience. I learned about public speaking, having poise and confidence on stage, being on time and being organized, and how to meet people.”

Newell sums up her pageant experiences overall as “99% joy.”

“There are disappointments, if you don’t win, or that time my dress ripped right before I had to go on stage, but being in pageants also improved my physical and emotional well-being,” she said. “I started working out and eating healthier, and I also learned how to have one-on-one conversations. I used to struggle in social situations as a young kid, but the pageant experience taught me how to connect with people.”