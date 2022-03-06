Meet the spring election District 2 candidates for Kenosha City Council

Two men are running to represent District 2 on the Kenosha City Council in the April 5 spring election.

Bill Siel, who currently represents the district, will face Mitchell Kamon.

District 2 occupies much of downtown and the lakefront. It sits between 22nd Avenue and First Avenue and 46th Street and 60th Street.

An interactive map of the City of Kenosha aldermanic districts can be found online at the City of Kenosha website.

The City Council position, which is part-time, comes with a two-year term and a $6,000 annual salary.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses, listed alphabetically:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Kamon: The primary issues of this election from my viewpoint are centered around public safety, business development, and enriching the quality of life for Kenoshans.

Additionally, I believe the police department, fire department, and first responders need to work together and give each other the mutual respect they deserve.

Finally is the role of growth of Kenosha through strong business development resulting in a city that attracts and encourages new opportunities for entrepreneurs and for sustainable jobs.

Kenosha is a jewel on Lake Michigan and has infinite potential not only as a destination for business but also as a wonderful place to live.

Siel: Every two years the citizens of Kenosha get to consider whether their alderperson is advocating effectively for them or not. It’s the definition of politics being local.

And since the Kenosha City Council is non-partisan, we’re not guided by political agendas. Our agenda is to make sure our constituents are being connected to city services.

Citizens want to know who’s going to deal with public safety concerns, trash complaints, potholes, neglected vehicles left on city streets and snow covered sidewalks. And if an alderperson is not prompt, these worries mount and needs are not meet in a timely manner.

We also have a role in requesting annual budget infrastructure expenditures for necessary improvements within our districts. And there are more needs than dollars, so it’s a demanding task.

Downtown Kenosha is the heart of the 2nd District and it is a whirl of business activity, development potential and residents living among it all. Guiding good development with city staff and the existing neighbors is a delicate process that demands listening and negotiating skills.

Why are you running for office?

Kamon: I am running for office to give back to the community. With my professional background and experience I can bring fresh ideas to the city.

Kenosha and in particular District 2 both hold a broad demographic of businesses and residential diversity, including those that are under served. Focusing efforts on improving overall quality of life, it will be important to have community members’ issues and concerns be heard. I will listen.

My belief is the role of an alderman is to represent citizens at the district and city levels. We have a duty to speak for the people of District 2 and safeguard their interests.

Siel: I’ve had the privilege of serving on Kenosha City Council for three years and I’d be grateful for the opportunity to continue.

As with all occupations, the more you learn about your job, the better you do your job. I have learned to become a better listener when talking to constituents, who are often times very upset. Listening closely leads to understanding and, hopefully, solutions.

It’s also important to know where to turn among city hall’s three floors for assistance and expertise. Working collaboratively with city staff on all levels often leads to good solutions and planning.

I represent the only neighborhood I’ve lived in since moving here 39 years ago. I’ve watched Downtown Kenosha transform from an industrial powerhouse into a desired place to live, dine, shop and attend entertainment events.

Kenosha is not sitting still. Development opportunities await to add more life and more vibrancy for everyone to enjoy.

