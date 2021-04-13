Meeting about proposed Silver Lake district cancelled; rescheduled to accommodate crowd

SALEM LAKES — More people than can be accommodated at the Salem Lakes Village Hall under COVID-19 protocols showed up for a public hearing Monday on the proposed formation of a lake district in Silver Lake. As a result, the meeting was cancelled and will be rescheduled at a larger venue.

A line began forming outside the hall shortly before a 5:30 p.m. informational meeting on the proposal, after which a public hearing was to take place. It was determined the crowd was too large for the meeting room prior to anyone being allowed inside.

“I’m cancelling the meeting,” chairwoman Diann Tesar said. “We will reschedule, possibly at Wilmot High School.”

No action was to be taken by the Village Board on Monday night.

The proposal to be presented is from a group of Silver Lake residents that has asked the Village Board to create the Silver Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, a taxing body that would include properties immediately adjacent to the lake to oversee lake management.

Several residents who had gathered outside said they were concerned that once formed, the district would look to expand its boundaries to include other properties.