Meeting about proposed Silver Lake district cancelled; rescheduled to accommodate crowd

SALEM LAKES — More people than can be accommodated at the Salem Lakes Village Hall under COVID-19 protocols showed up for a public hearing Monday on the proposed formation of a lake district in Silver Lake. As a result, the meeting was cancelled and will be rescheduled at a larger venue.
A line began forming outside the hall shortly before a 5:30 p.m. informational meeting on the proposal, after which a public hearing was to take place. It was determined the crowd was too large for the meeting room prior to anyone being allowed inside.
“I’m cancelling the meeting,” chairwoman Diann Tesar said. “We will reschedule, possibly at Wilmot High School.”
No action was to be taken by the Village Board on Monday night.
The proposal to be presented is from a group of Silver Lake residents that has asked the Village Board to create the Silver Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, a taxing body that would include properties immediately adjacent to the lake to oversee lake management.
Several residents who had gathered outside said they were concerned that once formed, the district would look to expand its boundaries to include other properties.
Harry Laws, chairman of the Silver Lake Protection Association’s Committee on District Feasibility, said that is something that could only happen if the property owner requests to be added.
“Neither the lake district nor the village can attach a property once the boundaries have been established,” Laws said. “A lake district can’t go after a property to add to its tax base.”
The committee presented the request to form the district to the village in October 2020.
Jim Purinton, another member of the citizen-based committee, said the proposed boundaries were tightened to include only property owners with riparian rights. Of these 234 lakefront property owners, 170 (72.96 percent) signed a petition in support of forming the district.
The lake district, if formed, is estimated to cost riparian owners about $75 per $100,000 of property value annually.
Laws said there is enough valuation within the proposed boundaries of the lake district to support lake management goals.
The final budget of the lake district will of course be determined in the future by the governing board with the approval of district property owners. However, a tax levy of 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation would support an annual budget of $45,000.
To replace association
The district would operate like the lake districts in place for Hooker and Camp/Center lakes. It would replace the Silver Lake Protection Association.
Purinton said it is needed because the association does not have the required financial resources to sustain efforts to control invasive weed growth in the lake.
Since 2013, Purinton said the association has spent more than $145,000 to manage the weed problem, funded by private donations and a one-time DNR grant. Treatments were undertaken in 2013 ($38,000) and 2015 ($82,000), as well as annual spot treatments, plant surveys and water tests (approximately $5,000/year).
A weed treatment is planned for May, after which the association funds will be depleted.
“Our lake consultant estimates that a whole-lake treatment will be required every four years,” Purinton said when presenting a petition to the village last year. “With annual spot treatments and surveys, the estimated average cost will exceed $30,000 per year.”
The survey conducted in 2020 shows invasive weeds in 45 percent of the sampling and that impassible beds are forming in the shallow western and southern portions of the lake.
Laws governing the formation and operation of lake districts can be found in Chapter 33 of the Wisconsin State Statutes.