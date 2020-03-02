Meetings set on high Great Lakes water levels

SOMERS — A program on high water levels in the Great Lakes will take place March 18 in Somers.

Experts from Wisconsin Sea Grant, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will speak at the session, slated for 6 to 8 p.m. in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

There will also be time for attendees to ask questions.

Great Lakes water levels have been at or near record highs in recent months, prompting concern among many Wisconsin residents.

The session will look at what’s in store for Great Lakes water levels through spring and summer of 2020.

The Somers session is one of three planned in Wisconsin. The others:

Manitowoc: 6 to 8 p.m. March 17, UW-Green Bay campus University Theater, 705 Viebahn St.

Mequon: 6 to 8 p.m. March 19, Lecture Hall, Room A289 of the MATC Meguon campus, 5555 W. Highland Road.