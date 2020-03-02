Meetings set on high Great Lakes water levels

SOMERS — A program on high water levels in the Great Lakes will take place March 18 in Somers.
Experts from Wisconsin Sea Grant, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will speak at the session, slated for 6 to 8 p.m. in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
There will also be time for attendees to ask questions.
Great Lakes water levels have been at or near record highs in recent months, prompting concern among many Wisconsin residents.
The session will look at what’s in store for Great Lakes water levels through spring and summer of 2020.
The Somers session is one of three planned in Wisconsin. The others:
Manitowoc: 6 to 8 p.m. March 17, UW-Green Bay campus University Theater, 705 Viebahn St.
Mequon: 6 to 8 p.m. March 19, Lecture Hall, Room A289 of the MATC Meguon campus, 5555 W. Highland Road.
“We have worked with federal, state and local partners to host a couple of these meetings in the past few months, and they have been quite well attended,” said Adam Bechle, a coastal engineering outreach specialist with Wisconsin Sea Grant, who will speak at the sessions.
“With Great Lakes water levels already breaking records this year, demand for information continues to grow. These meetings will help folks understand the current water level situation, as well as possible steps forward to address the impacts of these high water levels.”
Those who are unable to attend the events in person may attend virtually through Zoom at this web address: https://zoom.us/j/152994777.
Additionally, a recording will be posted on Wisconsin Sea Grant’s YouTube channel after the events. Search “Wisconsin Sea Grant” on YouTube or go to: https://www.youtube.com/user/UWASC.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.