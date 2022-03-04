Meijer announces $50,000 donation to Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

A $50,000 grant from Meijer will support educational and developmental programs for local youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, said Tara Panasewicz, chief executive officer of the club.

“We are extremely grateful to Meijer for making the communities in which they do business stronger and more resilient,” said Panasewicz. “Their investment in the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will support and extend programming that has recently been put in place to address youth learning loss and mental health. We are so thankful for Meijer’s continuing support in our mission and the youth of Kenosha.”

The $50,000 donation is part of a $1.2 million gift from Meijer to Boys & Girls Clubs across the Midwest, including Boys & Girls Clubs of West Bend and Greater Milwaukee. It is a part of the retailer’s 2021 end-of-year donation efforts that will support its key areas of giving: Hunger relief, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and local giving.

Each of the 24 clubs receiving funds as part of the donation will receive $50,000 to invest in educational and developmental programs for local youth.

“As a family-owned business, serving families, and especially children, in our communities is always important to us,” Meijer president and CEO Rick Keyes said. “Boys & Girls Clubs offer safe places for children and teens to grow into the future leaders our communities will need, and we’re pleased to support them through this donation.”

The retailer’s gift will fund development programs focused on health, academics and leadership for Boys & Girls Club members.

“We know that each of our communities are different and that each of the clubs understand the wants and needs of their members best,” said Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving at Meijer.

“We look forward to seeing how they find unique ways to use this gift to help their members learn, lead and grow,” Cooper said.

The $1.2 million donation is being divided equally between the recipient Boy & Girls Clubs, many of which serve predominantly socio-economically disadvantaged communities

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, including here in Kenosha.

More information on the retailer’s community giving efforts is available online at meijercommunity.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0