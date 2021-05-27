Memorial Day to delay city trash pickup next week

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, yard waste or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

Regular collection schedules will resume the week of June 7.

If you have brush/branches, tires, or bulk garbage that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 262-653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day. City Hall is closed on Monday, so if needed, plan ahead to schedule your pickup.

The bulk drop-off site, 1001 50th Street is closed on Mondays. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The concrete and brick/block drop-off site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed Monday It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation next week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The yard waste drop-off site, 4071 88th Ave. (Highway H), will be closed Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation next week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0