Memorial march held for domestic violence victim

A crowd of about 50 people, most dressed in purple, made their way down 52nd Street to the Wyndham Hotel with a police escort, chanting and shouting the name of Montreach Mitchell of Kenosha, a domestic violence victim, Saturday afternoon.

Family and friends organized the march in Montreach’s memory, and to raise awareness about domestic violence.

In late May, Montreach was reportedly shot to death in a hotel room by her boyfriend, Timmy Brooks. Brooks later turned himself in to the Milwaukee Police Department, reportedly admitting to police that he shot her in the back of the head after an argument.

Those attending Saturday's event united in remembering her.

Starting from the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., the crowd was led by Montreach’s three daughters, the oldest not yet a teenager, carrying banner of Montreach, nicknamed “Woo.”

Monisha Mitchell, Montreach’s younger sister, had come all the way from Arkansas for the event. She said her family has struggled recently.

“This is the third sibling I’ve had to bury,” Monisha said. She warned people that, when it came to domestic violence, “don’t just sit there.”

Phyllis Mitchell, Montreach’s mother and a Kenosha resident, said she hoped some change could come out of her daughter’s death. Phyllis also recently lost her grandson, Anderail Armstrong, to a different kind of violence, after he was murdered on July 4 during a mass shooting.

“I just want this violence to stop,” Phyllis said. “I want to let the public know this stuff is happening, I want this to make a difference.”

As the crowd made its way down 52nd Street, one attendee, a cousin of Montreach, talked about learning of her death.

“It was a painful thing,” said Precious Gooch. “Nobody should have to go through that.”

Montreach’s father, the Rev. Monroe Mitchell, said domestic violence is an issue that cuts across racial and social lines. He asked people to push beyond the stigma of feeling like a “snitch” when they saw domestic violence, encouraging them to “see something, say something.”

“This is something we need to stay aware of,” Monroe said. “We need to stay educated. This is something that affects the whole family.”

In front of the Wyndham hotel, other families of domestic violence victims and a domestic violence survivor spoke to the gathered crowd. Teanna Washington, a Kenosha resident and a domestic violence survivor, shared her story.

“I was scared to leave, I thought he was going to kill me,” Teanna said. “People always tell you to go, but it’s not that easy to leave. But you can do it. I’m here.”

Monisha thanked everyone for their support.

“It’s not always about money or donations,” Monisha said. “Sometimes it’s just showing the love and support that we would show others.”