Memorial service planned for Kenosha firefighter on Wednesday at Station 1

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday for Kenosha firefighter Samuel T. Wenger, who died on April 28. The service is scheduled to take place at Fire Station No. 1, 2210 52nd St., where he served as the driver (apparatus operator) of Medical Unit No. 1 on the C-shift.

The service, which is taking place in the apparatus bay of the station, will be preceded by a walk-through of uniformed firefighter personnel at 10:30 a.m., according to a press release from Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414. Department Chaplain Lance Loveall is scheduled to officiate.

Due to COVI19 occupancy restrictions, the service will not be open to the public.

Wenger was a 14-year veteran of the KFD. In addition to his duties as an apparatus operator, Wenger served as an assistant radio technician for the Fire Department.

A private family service for Wenger was held in Stoughton. Wenger is survived by his parents, a brother and other relatives and many friends.