Memories, music, prayer mark 20th Anniversary of 9-11 at city ceremony

No matter which direction you turned Saturday afternoon at Pennoyer Park you could see people sharing personal recollections as they marked the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at Kenosha’s United We Remember ceremony at Pennoyer Park.

As the Kenosha Pops Band and Knights of Columbus Color Guard warmed up, those who gathered in the grassy area surrounding the band shell ahead of the 2 p.m. ceremony remembered where they were when the news broke as well as friends and family who were more directly affected.

Connie Kohler, of Pleasant Prairie, said she and her husband Don were drawn to the event as a way to “remember all those who gave their lives that day.”

Kohler said their thoughts were not only with the families of those whose lives were lost as a result of the attack, but also with the survivors — including her sister Debra Wagner, who was volunteering at Seamen’s Church in New York to serve first responders on Sept. 11 and who later developed cancer as a result of the debris she inhaled that day.

Debra and her husband Beau, who was called into Episcopal priesthood as a result of the attack, have since left Manhattan.

“I spoke with my sister and brother-in-law this morning,” Debra said. “This is a very difficult day for them.”

