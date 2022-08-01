 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memory Cafe sponsored by ADRC to be held at Kenosha County park

The Kenosha County ADRC's dementia care specialist and the Alzheimer's Association will host a Memory Café at Petrifying Springs Park.

It is a place for those with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize and have fun.

It will be offered the second Tuesday of every month,  from 1 to 2 p.m. The next meeting will be on Aug. 9.

For questions, specific location information, and to register, call the Alzheimer's Association at 1-800-272-3900.

