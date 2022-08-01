Memory Cafe sponsored by ADRC to be held at Kenosha County park

- People living with mental health disorder: 14.5%
--- 19.2% of adults 50-54
--- 17.8% of adults 55-59
--- 13.5% of adults 60-64
--- 11.8% of adults 65 or older
- Those reporting a significant negative impact on mental health due to the pandemic:
--- Among all respondents: 14.2%
--- Those with any mental health disorder: 43%
--- Those with serious mental health disorders: Data not sufficient
The majority of U.S. adults between the ages of 50 and 80 in January of 2021 perceived their mental health as being as good or better than, it was 20 years ago, according to a survey from the National Poll of Healthy Aging. Still, nearly half of this age group reported feeling stressed and isolated from others. Mental health conditions may be treatable and manageable with the right support, but nearly one in three older adults said they would have some hesitation about seeking mental health care in the future.
Women, lower-income earners, and those with worse physical health experienced mental illness symptoms more often.
During the first six months of the pandemic, workers aged 55 and older were 17% more likely to get laid off than their younger colleagues. This put a burden on financial security during retirement and the loss of benefits necessary during this stage of life.
This story originally appeared on Sidecar Health and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.