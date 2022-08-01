Memory Cafe sponsored by ADRC to be held at Kenosha County park

The Kenosha County ADRC's dementia care specialist and the Alzheimer's Association will host a Memory Café at Petrifying Springs Park.

It is a place for those with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize and have fun.

It will be offered the second Tuesday of every month, from 1 to 2 p.m. The next meeting will be on Aug. 9.

For questions, specific location information, and to register, call the Alzheimer's Association at 1-800-272-3900.