Men's health issue can be a heart disease indicator, local health professional warns

Hypertension, obesity, smoking, diabetes and high cholesterol. For men, these are the commonly known risk factors for heart disease.
One local men’s health specialist would like men to add another to this list: reproductive dysfunctions.
Erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and infertility can all be indicators of greater health risks, says Dr. H. Merrill Matschke.
Urologist and reproductive specialist with the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic, Pleasant Prairie, Matschke says that men with erectile dysfunction may be at risk for cardiac disease.
In the past, medical experts believed ED was an issue of blood flow; that plaque buildup in the arteries (atherosclerosis) reduces blood flow in the penis.
A more current understanding is that the connection is likely due to dysfunction of the inner lining (endothelium) and smooth muscle of the blood vessels called endothelial dysfunction.
The same endothelial dysfunction that causes ED is the main culprit that leads to narrowing of arteries to the heart as well as damage to the vascular hydraulics of the penis.
“ED predates a man’s first cardio event by five to seven years,” Matschke said. “It is the canary in the coal mine; If a man has ED he should be considered a cardiac risk.”
The connection between ED and potential heart disease cannot be underestimated, Matschke said. To drive home the significance of the connection, Matschke uses the mnemonic device: “ED = ED = ED”—which translates as “endothelial dysfunction equals erectile dysfunction equals early death.”
Breaking the cycle
To help men better understand this connection, Matschke points to the fact that reproductive disorders including ED, low testosterone and infertility are often caused by the biochemistry involved with obesity.
Because of this connection, Matschke says, “A patient may come to me for ED and I already know he’s a cardiac patient.”
Obesity is a problem being seen at increasingly younger ages he said. “We are going to see younger and younger adults with diabetes and increase in cardio-vascular problems.”
Matschke notes that ED does not always mean there is an underlying heart problem but it is something to be considered. “When (an ED) patient is young, and there’s no clear cause such as trauma, it’s a good idea to screen for heart disease before starting any treatment,” Dr. Matschke said.
Understanding the underlying issues of ED not only raises a red flag for heart conditions, it also will influence treatment decisions, Matschke said.
Patient satisfaction
For Mount Pleasant Steven Pliszka a cardiac event preceded his problems with ED, and determined the course of his treatment.
In 2011, Pliszka, then age 46, experienced a “full blockage, ‘widow maker’ heart attack.” Pliszka had been seeing a cardiologist since 1998 because heart disease runs in his family, but the heart attack came as a surprise, he said in a recent interview.
Rushed to a nearby Racine hospital, Pliszka was successfully treated with an arterial stent. As he recovered, he began implementing healthy lifestyle choices that would prevent a recurrence of heart failure.
Five years ago, he began to experience ED, and when pills didn’t work, wondered if something else was going on.
Looking for a urologist, he found the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic where Matschke treated his ED with Low Intensity Shock Wave Therapy, a process that “turns on the body’s innate healing pathways” to restore blood flow and erectile function.
Matschke said he chooses LISWT over pharmaceutical treatment for mild to moderate ED. “Pills just get at the symptoms. It’s a reasonable part of an integrated treatment approach for the right patient.”
“It’s fantastic,” Pliszka said. “I was fine after six treatments and don’t even think about it any more.”
Pliszka continues to sees Matschke as part of his health team. “Not one doctor has all the pieces; Dr. Matschke is another piece of the puzzle,” he said.
“Steven’s commitment to fitness is aligned with my approach to men’s health,” Matschke said. “In this case, the issues of ED and cardio health were directly related, and we found a solution that kept both conditions in mind.”