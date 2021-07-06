Men's health issue can be a heart disease indicator, local health professional warns

Hypertension, obesity, smoking, diabetes and high cholesterol. For men, these are the commonly known risk factors for heart disease.

One local men’s health specialist would like men to add another to this list: reproductive dysfunctions.

Erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and infertility can all be indicators of greater health risks, says Dr. H. Merrill Matschke.

Urologist and reproductive specialist with the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic, Pleasant Prairie, Matschke says that men with erectile dysfunction may be at risk for cardiac disease.

In the past, medical experts believed ED was an issue of blood flow; that plaque buildup in the arteries (atherosclerosis) reduces blood flow in the penis.

A more current understanding is that the connection is likely due to dysfunction of the inner lining (endothelium) and smooth muscle of the blood vessels called endothelial dysfunction.

The same endothelial dysfunction that causes ED is the main culprit that leads to narrowing of arteries to the heart as well as damage to the vascular hydraulics of the penis.