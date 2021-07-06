 Skip to main content
Men's health issue can be a heart disease indicator, local health professional warns
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Dr. Matschke and the machine

Dr. H. Merrill Matschke shows Low Intensity Shock Wave Therapy equipment at the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Hypertension, obesity, smoking, diabetes and high cholesterol. For men, these are the commonly known risk factors for heart disease.

One local men’s health specialist would like men to add another to this list: reproductive dysfunctions.

Erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and infertility can all be indicators of greater health risks, says Dr. H. Merrill Matschke.

Urologist and reproductive specialist with the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic, Pleasant Prairie, Matschke says that men with erectile dysfunction may be at risk for cardiac disease.

In the past, medical experts believed ED was an issue of blood flow; that plaque buildup in the arteries (atherosclerosis) reduces blood flow in the penis.

A more current understanding is that the connection is likely due to dysfunction of the inner lining (endothelium) and smooth muscle of the blood vessels called endothelial dysfunction.

The same endothelial dysfunction that causes ED is the main culprit that leads to narrowing of arteries to the heart as well as damage to the vascular hydraulics of the penis.

“ED predates a man’s first cardio event by five to seven years,” Matschke said. “It is the canary in the coal mine; If a man has ED he should be considered a cardiac risk.”

The connection between ED and potential heart disease cannot be underestimated, Matschke said. To drive home the significance of the connection, Matschke uses the mnemonic device: “ED = ED = ED”—which translates as “endothelial dysfunction equals erectile dysfunction equals early death.”

Breaking the cycle

To help men better understand this connection, Matschke points to the fact that reproductive disorders including ED, low testosterone and infertility are often caused by the biochemistry involved with obesity.

Because of this connection, Matschke says, “A patient may come to me for ED and I already know he’s a cardiac patient.”

Obesity is a problem being seen at increasingly younger ages he said. “We are going to see younger and younger adults with diabetes and increase in cardio-vascular problems.”

Matschke notes that ED does not always mean there is an underlying heart problem but it is something to be considered. “When (an ED) patient is young, and there’s no clear cause such as trauma, it’s a good idea to screen for heart disease before starting any treatment,” Dr. Matschke said.

Understanding the underlying issues of ED not only raises a red flag for heart conditions, it also will influence treatment decisions, Matschke said.

Patient satisfaction

For Mount Pleasant Steven Pliszka a cardiac event preceded his problems with ED, and determined the course of his treatment.

In 2011, Pliszka, then age 46, experienced a “full blockage, ‘widow maker’ heart attack.” Pliszka had been seeing a cardiologist since 1998 because heart disease runs in his family, but the heart attack came as a surprise, he said in a recent interview.

Rushed to a nearby Racine hospital, Pliszka was successfully treated with an arterial stent. As he recovered, he began implementing healthy lifestyle choices that would prevent a recurrence of heart failure.

Five years ago, he began to experience ED, and when pills didn’t work, wondered if something else was going on.

Looking for a urologist, he found the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic where Matschke treated his ED with Low Intensity Shock Wave Therapy, a process that “turns on the body’s innate healing pathways” to restore blood flow and erectile function.

Matschke said he chooses LISWT over pharmaceutical treatment for mild to moderate ED. “Pills just get at the symptoms. It’s a reasonable part of an integrated treatment approach for the right patient.”

“It’s fantastic,” Pliszka said. “I was fine after six treatments and don’t even think about it any more.”

Pliszka continues to sees Matschke as part of his health team. “Not one doctor has all the pieces; Dr. Matschke is another piece of the puzzle,” he said.

“Steven’s commitment to fitness is aligned with my approach to men’s health,” Matschke said. “In this case, the issues of ED and cardio health were directly related, and we found a solution that kept both conditions in mind.”

Men’s health clinic offers range of services

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

This quote — attributed to Bert Lance, a financial advisor to President Jimmy Carter — typifies the attitude many men hold regarding their health.

It is a perspective that physicians at the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic are trying to change before it’s too late.

“Women go to the doctor every year during their reproductive years, but men, once they leave their pediatrician, don’t go back until they have something like erectile dysfunction,” notes Men’s Health Clinic physician Dr. H. Merrill Matschke, a urologist whose subspecialty is andrology — male reproductive health and surgery.

Helping men find their way to preventative health is a passion for Matschke. “We need to try to connect better with men than we have.”

When it comes to preventative health care, there is a gender gap between men and women, Matschke said.

According to a 2016 Harris Poll and survey by the American Academy of Family Physicians, men make only half as many preventative physician visits as women and men have a higher death rate for most of the leading causes of death, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and suicide.

To help close that gap for men, a couple years ago Matschke came to Wisconsin from a urology practice in Illinois with the mission of offering men proactive, preventative health options.

“I was actively looking for like minds who think like me. I wanted them to speak the same language of modern medicine. A fresh modern look.”

Among his initiatives was the acquisition of Low Intensity Shock Wave Therapy to treat erectile dysfunction.

The Men’s Health and Wellness Center for Advocate Aurora Health opened in June of last year as part of Advocate Aurora’s new health center complex at 12500 Aurora Dr., just west of I-94 and Highway 165.

The men’s clinic offers physicians specializing in family medicine, internal medicine, cardiology and endocrinology. In addition to sexual and reproductive issues clinic services include preventative care, management of chronic diseases and sleep disorders.

“At the Men’s Health Center, we offer patients a deeper, holistic view to help them stay healthy through their lives, rather than treating isolated issues as they come up,” Matschke said.

To help men overcome obstacles to seeking out healthcare, Matschke considers questions like “What is this guy’s barrier to being healthier? His job? Life in general?”

To do this, he says he spends more time with his patients than some physicians. “I’ll look at the whole person and lifestyle choices like smoking or heavy drinking.”

“The men’s health center is really about prevention and helping men find a path,” Matschke said. “I want to fix the condition that brought them in and also educate them towards a path to prevention.”

For more information, contact the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic, 262-857-5880.

-- HEATHER LARSON POYNER, hpoyner@kenoshanews.com

