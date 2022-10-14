Merrell and Sperry open twin footwear stores at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Simon Property Group, Inc., which invests in shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced the opening Friday of a joint store with footwear brands Merrell and Sperry at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Located in the Northeast section of the center, the Merrell and Sperry stores are adjacent to each other, with connecting walkways between the two.

David Meyer, director of stores at footwear company Wolverine Worldwide, which owns both brands, said they were excited to open their newest location in Pleasant Prairie.

“The Merrell and Sperry store teams are thrilled and eager to serve the Pleasant Prairie community and surrounding areas,” Meyer said. “Join us for our opening and check out our extensive assortment of casual and outdoor footwear, apparel, and accessories.”

Outlet Area General Manager Laurie Van Dalen said that Merrell and Sperry’s focus on outdoor activities, “whether that’s on the water or a mountainside hiking trail,” resonates with active Wisconsinites.

“We are eager to offer these exceptional brands to our loyal, savvy shoppers,” Van Dalen said.

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and explorer Paul Sperry. Merrell was founded by Clark Matis, Randy Merrell, and John Schweizer in 1981 as a maker of high-performance hiking boots. Since 1997, the company has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolverine World Wide.

Founded in 1883, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded footwear and apparel. The company’s portfolio includes Sweaty Betty, Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine, Keds, Stride Rite, Chaco, Bates, and HYTEST. Based in Rockford, Mich. for more than 130 years, the company’s products are carried by retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

For more information on Merrell, visit www.merrell.com, and for more information on Sperry visit www.sperry.com.