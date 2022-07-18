Metallica foundation grant to assist Gateway Technical College advanced manufacturing students

Gateway receives another Metallica grant; advanced manufacturing again focus on this year’s training

For the fourth straight year, Gateway Technical College has been named as a recipient of Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation scholarship and will focus on training in the very in-demand career field of advanced manufacturing.

Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, the scholarship was designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. Gateway is one of 32 chosen out of a competitive field of community colleges from across the country to receive funding to transform the future of students in the community.

“Gateway’s partnership with the All Within My Hands Foundation has made life-changing career options for many in our community,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “This fourth grant program, in advanced manufacturing, will add to the legacy of Metallica Scholars by improving their career opportunities through Gateway.”

This year, Gateway will receive a $10,000 donation from AWMH.

Scholarships will be awarded to some of the students in the 14-week program, allowing them to take the training free of charge.

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople. With the addition of the 2022-23 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states,” said Pete Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. “We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future.”

This is the second straight round of AWMH training in which Gateway will offer an Advanced Manufacturing program curriculum. Many who finished the 2021 training landed jobs immediately in the field and most are making $50,000 to $60,000 annually.

Those interested in learning more about the Advanced Manufacturing program, and to apply for the Metallica Scholarship program, can check it out:

• Online: Today, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In-person: Aug. 1, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Student Services, Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Register at gtc.edu/AAM-sessions

For more information or to apply directly, go to www.gtc.edu/apply

For more on Metallica All Within My Hands, visit www.allwithinmyhands.org/