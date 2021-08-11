Metra passengers stuck on Kenosha-bound train for hours following Tuesday's storm

Passengers on a Metra train headed for the Kenosha station Tuesday were stuck on the train for six hours due to a series of storm-related delays.
Nolan Ryan, a Kenosha resident who was on the train, said in an passengers felt like hostages.
"They provided no food, drink or updates," Ryan said in an email. "We felt absolutely deserted."
A representative for Metra said the Kenosha-bound train left the Chicago station at 6 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive here at about 7:30 p.m.
Meg Reile, Metra spokeswoman, said the train first came to a stop shortly after leaving Chicago because of high winds. After that first stop, Reile said, the train was delayed again when a coal train near Lake Bluff stopped on the tracks because of a downed tree, blocking the commuter train’s path.
“They got going again and literally less than two miles from the (Kenosha) station there was another tree on the tracks,” Reile said.
She said Metra does not know exactly how many people were still on the train at that time, but she estimated it was 30 to 40 people.
Ryan said the delay near the Kenosha station stretched on for five hours. He said Metra employees on the train refused to go back to the Winthrop Harbor station where passengers could be picked up, or to let passengers off who had arranged rides to pick them up close to where the train was stalled.
He said the train was stopped near 77th Court in Kenosha. "If we opened the door we could have walked 10 feet to the dead end there," he said.
"We were about to mutiny and just exit pulling the emergency door release but finally a conductor told us they cleared the tree and a federal work hour restriction was being waved," Ryan said.
This time, the delay lasted hours as they waited for Union Pacific, which maintains the tracks, to send a crew to clear and inspect the tracks.
Passengers on the train were stuck for several hours on the train without food or water.
Reile said Metra policy requires that passengers be kept onboard. “It’s not safe. You just don’t put people down on the tracks,” she said. “Even though it’s a major inconvenience, they are safer on the train with air conditioning and a bathroom than putting them off.”
The train finally pulled into the Kenosha station at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“We agree that it was an excessively long time,” Reile said. “Unfortunately when you have extreme whether like this it can happen.”
Reile said there were about 14 Metra trains that had delays Tuesday due to the storm but the Kenosha line had by far the longest delay.
Despite the terrible experience, Ryan said in his email that he was back on the train to return to work early Wednesday. "I asked the conductor this AM if he was going to make me buy a ticket because I just got off this train four-and-a-half hours ago," he said.