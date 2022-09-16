Metra relieved after railroad strike averted

Railway operator Metra officials are “greatly relieved” after averting a potential rail strike, they said in a statement Thursday.
“We are happy to report that in the overnight hours a tentative agreement was reached between freight railroads and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and halted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines,” the statement said.
The late Thursday evening trains that had been cancelled by BNSF and Union Pacific in anticipation of a strike will now run as scheduled.
Metra has a station in Kenosha and is a commuter rail system in the Chicago metropolitan area. The system operates 242 stations on 11 rail lines.
