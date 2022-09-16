 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Metra relieved after railroad strike averted

Railway operator Metra officials are “greatly relieved” after averting a potential rail strike, they said in a statement Thursday.

“We are happy to report that in the overnight hours a tentative agreement was reached between freight railroads and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and halted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines,” the statement said.

The late Thursday evening trains that had been cancelled by BNSF and Union Pacific in anticipation of a strike will now run as scheduled.

Metra has a station in Kenosha and is a commuter rail system in the Chicago metropolitan area. The system operates 242 stations on 11 rail lines.

For more information on Metra and its schedules, visit https://metra.com/.

People are also reading…

For more

Read additional coverage of the averted strike on page A3. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Watch Now: Related Video

California Sues Amazon, Accuses It of Price Gouging Customers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert