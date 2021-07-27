Michael and Madeline Gallo work side-by-side to protect their Kenosha community

“I was a delivery boy and stock boy in my family’s pharmacy before I went to pharmacy school,” says Mike. “Then I worked for him as a relief pharmacist and helped him wind down the business when he was ready to retire. I worked for my dad, and now my daughter works for me. It’s a family thing.”

Two of Mike’s uncles were pharmacists at Walgreens and eventually hired Mike to work there, too. Mike’s brothers, Jim Gallo and Gary Gallo studied pharmacy and went into academia and industry, respectively.

The next generation

When Madeline, who has her UW bachelor’s degree in 2017 and also holds a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the School of Pharmacy, began pharmacy school, she wasn’t planning on a career with frequent patient interaction. In 2022, she’ll be graduating with a dual PharmD/Master’s Degree of Public Health, and had been considering roles in managed care pharmacy or a position to advance population health.

But administering COVID-19 vaccines has made her more open to the idea of working in patient-facing roles.

“While I’m giving COVID-19 vaccines, everyone is so happy to see me and come to the pharmacy,” she says. “It was exciting to help them and have such positive experiences with patients.”