Michael Bell continues push for new investigation with grievance filed against prosecutor

“That was a letter I wrote at Michael Bell’s request in September 2017. Here we are three-and-a-half years later with a letter with an opinion he requested, that was based on my professional judgement, and (in which) I did call the crime lab to confirm my professional thoughts about the material he provided me,” Graveley said. “Since then we’ve had everything from accusations of conspiracy to accusations of me being part of some coverup.”

In his 2017 letter, Graveley told Bell that he did not believe there was a proper legal basis for a new criminal investigation in the case. In 2019, an independent review by a Racine County Circuit Court judge also rejected a petition for a special prosecutor to investigate the 2004 shooting death of Michael E. Bell, finding “there are no crimes that can be charged and effectively prosecuted.”

The younger Michael Bell was 21 when he was shot and killed by a Kenosha Police officer. Bell was being followed by a police officer for an alleged traffic violation when he pulled over in front of his family’s home and was confronted by the officer. Bell struggled and additional officers arrived. During the struggle, one of the officers yelled that Bell was trying to grab his holstered gun, and another officer shot Bell in the head as Bell’s mother and sister watched from the yard.