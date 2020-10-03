 Skip to main content
Michael D. Marifern: Portrayal was not reflective of the KFD
Having read the "Kenosha Voices" column in the Spt. 27 edition, I feel I need to write this letter.

I agree what happened to this citizen was both uncalled for and disgraceful.

However, I question why the writer found it necessary and pertinent to the article to disclose the offender's former occupation. Is this customarily done?

This is not representative of the fire service as a whole and especially of the members of the Kenosha Fire Department.

In these present and dangerous times, the dedicated members of the Kenosha Fire Department will continue to protect the lives, health and property of our citizens.

Michael D. Marifern

Retired assistant fire chief

Kenosha

