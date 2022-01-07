Mickey Mouse cannot win in Paddock Lake; rules on write-in votes clarified

PADDOCK LAKE — Mickey Mouse cannot be elected via write-in during the April general election to fill a vacant village trustee seat that didn’t attract an official candidate.

“We get write-ins like that all the time,” Paddock Lake Village Clerk Michelle Shramek said. “I don’t know whose more popular, Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck.”

Under a Wisconsin law signed in 2014 by then Gov. Scott Walker, a write-in candidate must file a finance statement in order to have their vote counted. The change was made, in part, to eliminate the need for clerks to count votes for fictitious characters.

“The poll workers were so happy they didn’t have to count those anymore,” Shramek said.

However, Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin added that the state law also states “if no candidates have been certified to appear on a ballot, all write-in votes should be counted, including fictitious names.”

This is the case in Paddock Lake, as there is no certified candidate.

“If someone who had not filed to run as a write-in candidate won, they would then have to file a DOC (declaration of candidacy and a CF-1 (Campaign Registration Statement) with the filing officer in order to take office,” Bachochin said. “They could also decline the office.”

Shramek said no one as of yet has indicated they intend to run as a write-in candidate for the seat being vacated by Trustee Gloria Walter. Walter filed non-candidacy paperwork, so the candidacy deadline was not extended when she didn’t file nomination papers.

To register as a write-in candidate, the interested party must file an official Campaign Registration Statement with the filing officer. The CF-1 form is available from the Wisconsin Ethics Commission’s website or from the local filing officer. The deadline to register as a write-in candidate is 12 p.m. the Friday before the election.

Bernie not counted

In the 2016 presidential election, social media posts went viral calling on electors to cast write-in votes for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. However, Sanders was not a registered write-in and the then administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission said such votes would not be counted under state law. There were two registered presidential write-in candidates that year whose votes were tallied.

Kyle Pembroke, a registered write-in candidate, challenged Twin Lakes Village President Howard Skinner in the 2021 spring election. Skinner garnered 658 votes and prevailed. However, Pembroke did collect 200 votes.

If no one runs as an official write-in in Paddock Lake, or accepts a write-in win and files the necessary paperwork, the position will remain vacant and be filled via Village Board appointment per village ordinance.

