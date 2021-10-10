Micromanaging claim leveled against Wilmot Union High School Board amid reapportionment effort

An allegation the Wilmot Union High School Board is overstepping its role and micromanaging things has been raised as the district gets set to consider a petition on board reapportionment.
Residents seeking to ensure the board has a broad representation from across the district submitted a petition Sept. 29 to put the issue on the annual meeting agenda, which will be considered during a rescheduled annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 28
Silver Lake resident Diane Brenner raised concerns at a recent School Board meeting that the board, led by President Laurie DeMoon, is interfering with day-to-day operations within the school.
Brenner initially approached the board to express the importance of maintaining the district’s Community Service Fund and opportunities within the school for community outreach and education. It is a commitment made to the community when the last facility referendum was passed, Brenner said.
Residents enrolled in the programs had been sent an email that the programs supported by fund were in jeopardy.
“I am not sure of the future of the fitness center and community outreach programs at this time,” a letter from the community outreach coordinator read.
“At the Aug. 11 meeting, Ms. Demoon said that ‘a communication that was sent out was a lie’ and the ‘employee would be dealt with,’” Brenner said during citizens’ comments. That staff member, employed by the district for 32 years, has since resigned. There is no acting community outreach coordinator.
“Knowing her passion for the community it hurt to see her treated in such a disrespectful and insulting manner,” Brenner said.
Brenner said she left the meeting feeling as though some board members do not understand the value of community outreach and the fitness center to the community at large. Those who live near Twin Lakes have access to other fitness centers and senior programming. Those who live in other areas of the school district do not, she said.
The board indicated to Brenner they would form a committee that would include citizens to look at community outreach and education programming. Eight weeks later several residents who volunteered to be part of the committee have yet to be contacted, Brenner noted.
Reapportioning the School Board is a way to ensure the interests and needs of residents from all areas of the district are represented, Brenner said Thursday.
“I don’t know any of these board members personally,” Brenner said Thursday. “I’m sure they are all fine individuals. But collectively, as a unit, I do not feel they are responsive to values, beliefs and priorities of the greater community.”
Questions raised
It was through exploring the fitness center/outreach program fund issue that Brenner said it became clear to her the School Board has “a vengeance-driven agenda,” which she had heard others in the community describe.
“I didn’t want to believe that, but I have since watched recorded meetings, attended sessions, reviewed communications, and talked to staff,” Brenner said during citizens’ comments. “I see micromanaging, overstepping and intimidation.”
Brenner said the board should be focused on strategic planning, goal setting and policy. She said directives are being given by the board to multiple staff members, which is the role of the district leader following the restructuring of the administrative staff and elimination of the school administrator’s position last year.
“Let the administration do their jobs,” Brenner told the board. “Drop any personal agendas you may have and do what is right for all students, staff, and the community at large not just the items in which you have a personal interest.”
Board taking steps
With regard to recent “school board authority” agenda items, DeMoon said Friday a Board Development and Relations Committee has been established.
“We’ve been doing a lot of board education,” DeMoon said, adding topics so far have included “Finance 101,” strategic planning and goal setting.
She said there were a lot of responsibilities that previous boards neglected. For example, administrator evaluations were not done annually and strategic planning and goal setting “has not been done in over a decade.”
“We’re committed to doing a better job,” DeMoon said. “We’re committed to making our school a destination district.”