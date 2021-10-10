Micromanaging claim leveled against Wilmot Union High School Board amid reapportionment effort

“Knowing her passion for the community it hurt to see her treated in such a disrespectful and insulting manner,” Brenner said.

Brenner said she left the meeting feeling as though some board members do not understand the value of community outreach and the fitness center to the community at large. Those who live near Twin Lakes have access to other fitness centers and senior programming. Those who live in other areas of the school district do not, she said.

The board indicated to Brenner they would form a committee that would include citizens to look at community outreach and education programming. Eight weeks later several residents who volunteered to be part of the committee have yet to be contacted, Brenner noted.

Reapportioning the School Board is a way to ensure the interests and needs of residents from all areas of the district are represented, Brenner said Thursday.

“I don’t know any of these board members personally,” Brenner said Thursday. “I’m sure they are all fine individuals. But collectively, as a unit, I do not feel they are responsive to values, beliefs and priorities of the greater community.”

Questions raised