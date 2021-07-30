Midwest Mix Fest features DJs, food, 'splash painting'

A new event called “Midwest Mix Fest” runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (July 31) outside tg’s Pub and Eatery, 4120 Seventh Ave. (Look for the festival in the venue’s side parking lot.)

There will be a bunch of DJs, along with vendors and a Live Art Experience.

DJs on the lineup are: DJ Diego Lobo, JMORGAN, XCAVATA, DJ Rick Jules, DJ Rino, DJ Angel Eyes, Quick Mix Mike, DJ Lobo, Angel Tear It Up, DJ Rob G, DJ Javy and DJ Rob.

A $10 donation is requested to attend.

This event is organized by Dianna Villalobos, who owns Midwest DJ Productions with her husband, Diego. They plan to make this an annual event.

“This is a family friendly event,” Dianna Villalobos said.

Besides the music, there will be a Taste Buds BBQ station, where they will be serving up smoked turkey legs, rib tips and assorted specialty brats, she said, and Alex’s Lemonade Stand, to benefit pediatric cancer research. At 7 p.m., there will be a turkey leg eating contest.

“Make sure you check out Alex’s Kidz Corner activity station for face painting,” she said, “and Alex’s coloring contest and more fun throughout the day.”