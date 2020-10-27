Midwest Transportation Center developing into a prime transportation logistics park

It has been a long time coming, but development of the 120-acre Midwest Transportation Center is coming to fruition with the rapidly expanding Old Dominion Freight Line as its first occupant.
After three years of negotiating and reworking plans, developers for the transportation center have received the go-ahead and construction is underway with completion of the $3 million Old Dominion site, which is scheduled for completion by the end of the year or sometime during the first quarter of 2021. The truck terminal will occupy 250,000 square feet.
The Midwest Transportation Center is set between the Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific rail lines.
Located at 6824 77th Ave., it is bordered by 60th Street (Highway K) to the north. Highway 50 is located just a few blocks to the south and Highway 31 a few blocks to the east.
Old Dominion, a Thomasville, North Carolina-based freight transport company, is developing a 26-acre plot as part of a company expansion plan that will place more regional sites in the Midwest. Patrick Budd, a spokesman for the company, said they have opened 10 trucking centers this year in the Midwest North region. Others in the region are in University Park, Ill. (a south Chicago suburb), Rock Island, Ill. and in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The company said it added nine service centers in new and existing markets during the first half of 2020 to solidify its presence in the United States. It currently has 238 service centers. Old Dominion describes itself as a less-than-truckload carrier.
“Even during an unprecedented time, we will continue to invest in our network and look for additional ways to improve our operations,” said Chip Overbey, Old Dominion’s senior vice president of strategic planning. “Our goal is to build capacity to win market share, while shortening response time and transit times. Our investments align with our long-term strategic plan of investing in our business.”
Other site occupants TBA
George Cibula, chairman of Darwin Realty, the Elmhurst, Ill.,-based brokers for the Midwest Transportation Center project, said they have owned the property since 1998 and have wanted to have it developed with four companies.
Darwin is negotiating to fill the remaining plots with three other companies. He declined to name the companies but said two of them are manufacturers — one in the food industry and the other in industrial products. Some of the sites have railroad spur access.
“We like Kenosha because you can draw from a good workforce from northern Illinois,” Cibula said. “What we are seeing is a good labor market in northern Illinois. Southeastern Wisconsin is attractive to people. For some it is easier to get to Kenosha than it is to get to Chicago.”
Cibula attributes the project coming to the City of Kenosha to Mayor John Antaramian and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. “They worked with us every step of the way,” he said.
Cibula noted that the economic development organization is somewhat like an usher who helps guide the interested parties in the right direction. “KABA doesn’t get enough credit,” he said. “People don’t know what they do. KABA is very good at keeping people at the table.”
Reaching out to KABA
KABA Vice President Heather Wessling Grosz said Old Dominion Freight Line contacted them in August of 2017 about building a new facility “to expand the footprint of their automated distribution business.”
She said, “We visited newly constructed facilities in Illinois to understand the scope, size and their commitment. Shortly thereafter, we introduced ODFL (Old Dominion) to several sites that might fit.” They included sites in Somers and Pleasant Prairie in addition to the Midwest Transportation center site.
“ODFL showed immediate interest, and so we introduced ODFL to members of the Darwin Property Group, knowing that the Midwest Transportation Center site, its zoning requirements, available acreage and location between Highway 50 and K along 77th Ave. aligned with their needs. The Darwin Group showed incredible tenacity and commitment to seeing through the project with ODFL.”
Plans call for Old Dominion to hire more than 90 full-time workers and offer competitive, family-sustaining pay and benefits.
