Midwest Transportation Center developing into a prime transportation logistics park

“Even during an unprecedented time, we will continue to invest in our network and look for additional ways to improve our operations,” said Chip Overbey, Old Dominion’s senior vice president of strategic planning. “Our goal is to build capacity to win market share, while shortening response time and transit times. Our investments align with our long-term strategic plan of investing in our business.”

Other site occupants TBA

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

George Cibula, chairman of Darwin Realty, the Elmhurst, Ill.,-based brokers for the Midwest Transportation Center project, said they have owned the property since 1998 and have wanted to have it developed with four companies.

Darwin is negotiating to fill the remaining plots with three other companies. He declined to name the companies but said two of them are manufacturers — one in the food industry and the other in industrial products. Some of the sites have railroad spur access.

“We like Kenosha because you can draw from a good workforce from northern Illinois,” Cibula said. “What we are seeing is a good labor market in northern Illinois. Southeastern Wisconsin is attractive to people. For some it is easier to get to Kenosha than it is to get to Chicago.”