Mild temps, high winds and dry brush fuel fire Monday night in Bristol

BRISTOL — Open burning in windy conditions led to firefighters battling a brush fire Monday night in the 14700 block of Highway K in Bristol.

The fire was reported after 6 p.m. and spread to about three to five acres while consuming dry grass and trees in a marsh area on private land, according to Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer.

“Unfortunately, someone was conducting an open burn in the area and with the high winds — and we still have some dry areas despite all the rain recently — it was just a combination that spread the fire quickly,” Niederer said. “They were burning up some brush.”

No one was injured and no structures or vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area at the time were near 25 miles per hour from the south with gusts of up to 37-38 mph. The high in Kenosha also reached 64 degrees.

Niederer said firefighters had the blaze under control after about an hour, but crews stayed on scene for about three hours performing extensive overhaul “just to make sure that the fire was out.”