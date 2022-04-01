Military goods donated by Kenosha area residents have arrived, now in use in Ukraine

In Ukraine, war rages on.

As the invasion by the Russians marches into week six, Ukrainians continue to fight for their country, aided in large part by support from the rest of the world.

Kenosha is among the many communities that has responded to the crisis.

Two weeks ago, Viktor Horuk and Zoriana Zelinska, a Ukrainian couple living in Kenosha, appealed to the local community for medical and military items to send to their homeland.

Horuk has informed the Kenosha News that many of those items, including bulletproof vests, are already in use by volunteer soldiers involved in the conflict.

3 shipments so far

To date, Horuk has facilitated three shipments of medical supplies and other items to the Ukraine.

Items of immediate need such as tactical vests with bulletproof insert plates and night vision equipment have been transported by individuals on commercial flights to Poland, Horuk said.

“This is to make sure (the vests) get there and do not fall into the wrong hands,” he said.

Since the March 10 Kenosha News article, Kenosha area residents have contributed supplies and nearly $4,000 in cash and checks.

Horuk, owner of Highline Autos, says that one of his longtime customers contributed 10 cases of latex gloves.

Some of the money has been used to purchase bulletproof vests and the airline fees for checking the extra baggage in which they are packed, Horuk said.

In total, Horuk has been able to purchase 15 vests and 30 plates (two for each vest).

The goods and donations help support the citizen soldiers supporting the regular army, Horuk said. “They are so grateful for these things,” Horuk said.

Still collecting items

Horuk and Zelinska’s earlier appeal called for a wide variety of small medical items but these are now being covered by other agencies, so are no longer being requested.

“Also we will not accept clothing. Clothing is available in Europe and to ship from here is very expensive,” Horuk said.

Other items are still in high demand, however. They include specific military-grade tourniquets, trauma kits, military combat shirts and rifle slings, many of which are available online.

Horuk stresses that those unsure of what to order should contact him or consider making a financial donation.

Financial contributions of any amount are welcome, he added. “Even $5 helps because if we combine our efforts; it all helps at the end of the day.”

For more information about making donations, call 262-842-5353.

