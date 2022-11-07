Military Veterans Day dinner planned Nov. 11 at The Vault in Downtown Kenosha

A free military Veterans Day dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St., on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event is for military veterans, retired, active-duty personnel, or a veteran who has transitions to a career in public service. All are invited to join in honoring their service to the country with a free, fun evening dinner celebration.

It will open with a meet and greet at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner at 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar. Spouses and significant others are welcome and it is casual dress attire.

Monetary donations will be collected to support Kenosha's new Bunker Coffeehouse for Vets Program.

The event is sponsored by the Walkin' In My Shoes organization, Bunker Coffeehouse for Vets, The Vault at Historic 625, and Victoria's Catering.