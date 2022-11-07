Military Veterans Day dinner planned Nov. 11 at The Vault in Downtown Kenosha

A free military Veterans Day dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St., on Friday, Nov. 11.
The event is for military veterans, retired, active-duty personnel, or a veteran who has transitions to a career in public service. All are invited to join in honoring their service to the country with a free, fun evening dinner celebration.
It will open with a meet and greet at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner at 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar. Spouses and significant others are welcome and it is casual dress attire.
On Nov. 10, 2021, the day before the federal Veterans Day holiday, local veterans were invited to attend a procession coordinated with Jeffery, Brompton, Grewenow and Southport schools. The event started at 9 a.m. with all participants asked to stay in their cars while they followed a police escort originating at 88th Street and 42nd Avenue near Jeffrey Elementary, 4011 87th St. The motor route then continued to Brompton School, 8518 22nd Avenue, Grewenow, 7714 20th Ave. and ended at Southport Elementary, 723 76th St.
Monetary donations will be collected to support Kenosha's new Bunker Coffeehouse for Vets Program.
The event is sponsored by the Walkin' In My Shoes organization, Bunker Coffeehouse for Vets, The Vault at Historic 625, and Victoria's Catering.
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11. He has been named Kenosha’s Hometown Hero for the Year for 2021.
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer, Steve Tindall, State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Mike Hellquist talks before Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Veteran Phillip Morris looks at posters made by Bradford High School students and he hangs them up before the Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Peter Barca, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day observance Thursday morning at American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Canadian John McCrae, a World War I battlefield surgeon, wrote the poem "In Flanders Field" that made the red poppy a symbol of life and remembrance. The local Veterans Day ceremony included a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
kenoshanews.com.
Tim Green from the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Veteran Phillip Morris caries in the American Flag during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Veteran Steve Tindall delivers the invocation during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
U.S. Navy veteran Desmond Miller listen to the speakers during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
A portrairt of Paul Herrick hangs under a clock as the time becomes 11:11 during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.
Vets Day lawn display 1
A residence featured its own display in honor of Veterans Day on a yard at the corner of 71st Street and Fifth Avenue on Thursday. The display included 16 small crosses, flags in solar lights and a banner in commemoration of the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam. Also flown were an MIA flag and the U.S. flag.
Vets Day lawn pic2
A close-up of a banner honoring the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam, on a lawn at 71st Street and Fifth Avenue.
WUHS Veterans Day Observance
Veterans and their family members, and Wilmot Union High School students, observe Veterans Day.
WUHS veterans breakfast
From left, Wilmot Union High School seniors Breckyn Mercer and Marissa Dowell, serve breakfast to veteran Ed Zyer, of Burlington at an earlier event.
WUHS Veterans Day anthem
Veterans face the flag during the National Anthem at Wilmot Union High School Thursday.
