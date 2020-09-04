Militia members face gun charges, alleged to have come to Kenosha "to pick people off"

The teenager has become a cause celebre for gun rights groups, who argue he acted in self defense. An online fundraiser from a Christian group has raised more than $425,000 for his legal defense.

On the 417 militia Facebook page, one post calls Rittenhouse a hero. Others ridicule the men shot by Rittenhouse. Another has a picture of Rittenhouse with the words, “We won’t cry over your graves, we will put you in them for the safety of people who make this country work.”

Former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Mathewson had put out an online call for militias to come to Kenosha last week, posting as “commander” of the Kenosha Guard, a militia group he formed online. His post was shared by the alt-right website Infowars.

“Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our City tonight from the evil thugs?” the Kenosha Guard Facebook post stated. Later that day, a large number of armed people, including Rittenhouse, were on the streets along with protesters.

The Kenosha Guard Facebook page has since been removed.

Mathewson told the Kenosha News last week that he stood by his decision to call militia members to the city.