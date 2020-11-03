Miller has early lead over Ohnstad, but candidates await 30,000 absentee ballot results

In the race for State Assembly in District 65, a Republican and first-time challenger was leading the the long-time Democratic incumbent by nearly 1,000 votes.

However, both Crystal Miller of Kenosha and State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, were also awaiting the results of the citywide absentee ballots. According to the clerk’s office, more than 30,000 ballots had yet to be counted.

According to the unofficial county results with 100 percent of the polls reporting, Miller was leading Ohnstad by 4,324 to 3,358 votes, or by 996 votes. The results are not official until a canvass of the vote later this month. The 65th District encompasses the central and southern parts of Kenosha.

Ohnstad, 68, a retired Chrysler worker and long time legislator, said he was waiting like everyone else.

“We’ve got somewhere in the neighborhood of that to count in the city,” said Ohnstad.

Miller, 46, CEO of Frontida Assisted Living, said she was excited to see the early returns.

“In any case, I really feel like the people of Kenosha are winning because they saw a really good race ran. I think both of us have a commitment to be respectful to each other.