Millions in federal funds available for rental assistance locally as eviction moratorium end looms

As the federal moratorium on evictions ends on July 31, Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. said “plenty of funding” is still available for area residents to apply for rental assistance funds.
Zeke Leo, coordinator for the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program at RKCAA, said any households struggling with rent payments due to the pandemic since March 2020 can still apply.
Leo said the program is meant to assist people adversely affected by COVID-19, whether because of a loss of work, difficulty with child-care or other pandemic-related issues.
“In other words, we’re trying to prevent people from losing their housing,” Leo said.
Leo said applicants can receive up to 15 months of support. If applicants don’t require the full 15 months, RKCAA can help with future months’ rent, up to the 15 month maximum.
State and federal moratoriums since late March of last year have banned evictions for not paying rent at some or all rental properties, although evictions for things such as criminal activity or property damage have been allowed to continue.
The most recent moratorium, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 4 and has been extended four times. The CDC has said the most recent extension, until July 31, will be its last.
Under federal rules, funds from the current rental assistance program generally must be spent by the end of September 2022, and for the coming programs by the end of September 2025.
According to Leo, 80% of the $50 million provided to Wisconsin for rental assistance has been used, which still leaves millions of dollars of funding for eligible applicants to receive.
“[The program] continues until all funding is done,” Leo said, “I would advise everybody to apply that can.”
To apply, Kenosha residents can contact their local Community Action Agency by calling 262-657-0840, or going online at www.rkcaa.org.
After applicants have completed the pre-screening, additional information and documents for the application process can be mailed or picked up at the RKCAA office at 2000 63rd St. in Kenosha, or found online at https://www.rkcaa.org/.