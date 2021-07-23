Millions in federal funds available for rental assistance locally as eviction moratorium end looms

As the federal moratorium on evictions ends on July 31, Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. said “plenty of funding” is still available for area residents to apply for rental assistance funds.

Zeke Leo, coordinator for the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program at RKCAA, said any households struggling with rent payments due to the pandemic since March 2020 can still apply.

Leo said the program is meant to assist people adversely affected by COVID-19, whether because of a loss of work, difficulty with child-care or other pandemic-related issues.

“In other words, we’re trying to prevent people from losing their housing,” Leo said.

Leo said applicants can receive up to 15 months of support. If applicants don’t require the full 15 months, RKCAA can help with future months’ rent, up to the 15 month maximum.

State and federal moratoriums since late March of last year have banned evictions for not paying rent at some or all rental properties, although evictions for things such as criminal activity or property damage have been allowed to continue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}