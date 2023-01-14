Millions of square feet of industrial, warehousing buildings coming to Somers

In the coming year, about five million square feet of warehouse and industrial buildings will be under construction or complete construction in the Village of Somers between five different industrial and warehouse projects.

The additional 114 acres of industrial space will join the hundreds of already existing warehouses in the village.

A third building, about 450,000 square feet, is almost complete at First Park 94, a business park at 88th Avenue and 38th Street, just northeast of the Kenosha Regional Airport. It is expandable to 615,000 square feet if needed.

At Becknell Industrial, a 50-acre parcel on East Frontage Road, north of 38th Street, village officials expect a 795,000 square foot building to be completed by the end of the year, with construction having started last summer.

The Somers Highland Commerce Center, located off of I-94 at 2655 113th Ave., will sit just east of the new Kwik Trip. A more than 900,000 square foot building is currently under construction after work began last fall.

Started last summer, the Flint 94 Commerce Center, a roughly 128-acre warehouse, manufacturing and industrial center at the southwest corner of Highway E and West Frontage Road, has two buildings currently underway, with plans to finish by the end of 2023. The third building won’t be completed until 2024, according to village officials.

Between the three buildings, Flint 94 will have 1.9 million square feet of warehouses and industrial space.

Another three buildings will be under construction soon at what is currently referenced as Somers Business Park, by Stream Realty. The business park will sit just east of the planned Somers Highland Commerce Center.

The three buildings will be 600,000 square feet, 155,000 square feet and 168,000 square feet.

Village President George Stoner said the new works are a benefit to the village and the area.

“I’m very excited we’re able to provide this situation for these warehouses,” Stoner said. “It’s great for the warehouses but also our tax base.”

IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: “Leprechaun & Lederhosen” Beer Run in Somers on Saturday, March 12, 2022 Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Leprechaun & Lederhosen Hundreds take part in ‘Leprechaun and Lederhosen 0.1K Beer Run’