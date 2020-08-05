You have permission to edit this article.
Milwaukee activists pass through county on way to Washington, D.C.
topical top story

  • Updated
A Milwaukee activist and his supporters marched through Racine and Kenosha counties Tuesday with one message: Black lives matter.

Frank Sensabaugh, known affectionately as “Frank Nitty,” and his supporters marched through Racine, stopping at Georgetown Market, 3710 Meachem Rd, in Racine, where they were met by the parents of Joel Acevedo, 25, who was killed by an off-duty Milwaukee police officer, Michael Mattioli, at the officer’s home in Milwaukee on April 19.

Mattioli, 32, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in Acevedo’s death.

Acevedo’s mother, Maribel Acevedo, spoke to Sensabaugh and his supporters, recounting the story of how her son was killed and encouraging them to keep fighting for justice.

After many embraces between Sensabaugh, his supporters and the Acevedos, the group continued north on Meachem Road/22nd Avenue, crossing over into Kenosha County Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

The marchers continued along 22nd Avenue in Kenosha all the way to Uptown, where they were met by Kenosha supporters and rested for a little while before continuing onto Zion, Ill., where they were stopping for the night.

