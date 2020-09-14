Milwaukee archbishop: Fear of getting sick not an excuse to miss Mass

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

The Journal Sentinel reports the order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expires on Monday. The move coincides with the archdiocese lifting restrictions that limited churches to 25% of capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listecki’s letter to the 10-county archdiocese said the fear of getting sick is not an excuse, and Catholics “who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin.” He also said that while livestreamed or publicly broadcast services have helped those at home remain connected, they do not replace in-person attendance.

The archbishop said Catholics could continue to miss in-person church services if they are at risk because of age, underlying medical conditions or a compromised immune system, or caring for a sick person.

