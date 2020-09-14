 Skip to main content
Milwaukee archbishop: Fear of getting sick not an excuse to miss Mass
ST. JAMES CHURCH 125TH ANNIVERSARY

Archbishop Jerome Listecki led the 175th anniversary celebration at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Kenosha on Sunday with a Mass and dinner afterward.

 kenosha news photo by BRIAN PASSINO

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

The Journal Sentinel reports the order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expires on Monday. The move coincides with the archdiocese lifting restrictions that limited churches to 25% of capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listecki’s letter to the 10-county archdiocese said the fear of getting sick is not an excuse, and Catholics “who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin.” He also said that while livestreamed or publicly broadcast services have helped those at home remain connected, they do not replace in-person attendance.

The archbishop said Catholics could continue to miss in-person church services if they are at risk because of age, underlying medical conditions or a compromised immune system, or caring for a sick person.

 
 
 
