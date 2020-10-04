Milwaukee Archbishop takes part in procession in Downtown Kenosha

“MAKE AMERICA HOLY AGAIN” read the hats of volunteers at Sunday’s Catholic-led Unite Our Nation march and rosary ceremony in Downtown Kenosha.
Despite the similarity to President Donald Trump’s MAGA caps, the gathering aimed to remain entirely apolitical, although it was certainly pro-American.
“We are a great nation. America is a great country. We are doing good ... Thank you for being heroes ... We don’t turn our backs on the world. We go into it and change it from within,” Unite the Nation founder Kevin O’Brien concluded in his opening remarks Sunday.
Before the event kicked off, Chris Kuchur, of Knights of Columbus Kenosha, said “We just need some peace in this town and this country … How do you achieve it? Through, not protest, but peaceful dialogs and understandings and prayer.”
“Something has been lost,” Kachur continued, lamenting his belief that religion has faded from the American family, a feeling shared among many who participated in the march through the still-scarred streets of Kenosha.
To fix those problems, Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki said “Change can only come about when it is directed at Christ.”
Listecki led a solemn procession through Downtown Kenosha, leading acrowd of more than 200 past boarded up buildings and the scorched remains of the Car Source car lot.
O’Brien said that Unite Our Nation is “becoming a movement,” with dozens of events being held across the U.S. — reaching both the east and west coasts — with tens of thousands of people participating.
The first Unite Our Nation event, held on Aug. 15 in Madison, drew more than 2,000 people. But it received little-to-no news coverage, especially compared to the nearly nightly coverage of unrest in Kenosha, Portland, Chicago, Seattle and worldwide.
One main goal of Sunday’s gathering, Knights of Columbus Kenosha District Deputy Rich Mich said, was, “Just to keep praying for peaceful resolution to this, especially with the upcoming decision” on whether charges would be filed against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake.
“We wanted to show that we’re behind everybody and we need everybody’s help to get things settled,” Mich added. “Ever since then (the rioting and violence in August) we’ve had peaceful protests. And they’ve been working.”
