Milwaukee developer, Potawatomi eying former dog track

Plans are underway for possible new tenants at the former Dairyland Greyhound Track along I-94.
The Forest County Potawatomi Community plans to transform the former dog track into a mixed-use development of apartments, offices and industrial buildings.
The Potawatomi tribe is working with Milwaukee developer Zilber Property Group on the project at the former 228-acre track that was gutted by arson last April.
Construction of 360 apartments, three office buildings and a business park could start this summer. The dog track property has not been used since 2009.
The proposal was discussed at Thursday's Kenosha Plan Commission meeting.
In a press release, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he was encouraged to see a potential development coming to the site.
“I am encouraged to see the developer’s emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency to benefit the environment,” Antaramian said in a story published by the Milwaukee Business Journal. “The proposed plan is an innovative use for the property, and promises to become an attractive gateway to Kenosha.”
Years ago, the Potawatomi opposed the Menominee Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International’s plan to build a casino complex on the property. The state rejected the casino project in 2015.
California-based Majestic Realty Co. purchased the property in September 2017 for $14.5 million with plans to develop it into an industrial park.
The Potawatomi operate a hotel and casino in nearby Milwaukee.
