Milwaukee developer, Potawatomi eying former dog track

Plans are underway for possible new tenants at the former Dairyland Greyhound Track along I-94.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community plans to transform the former dog track into a mixed-use development of apartments, offices and industrial buildings.

The Potawatomi tribe is working with Milwaukee developer Zilber Property Group on the project at the former 228-acre track that was gutted by arson last April.

Construction of 360 apartments, three office buildings and a business park could start this summer. The dog track property has not been used since 2009.

The proposal was discussed at Thursday's Kenosha Plan Commission meeting.

In a press release, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he was encouraged to see a potential development coming to the site.

“I am encouraged to see the developer’s emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency to benefit the environment,” Antaramian said in a story published by the Milwaukee Business Journal. “The proposed plan is an innovative use for the property, and promises to become an attractive gateway to Kenosha.”