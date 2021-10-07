Milwaukee man jailed in Kenosha assault, also charged with armed burglary, kidnapping

The woman stated Rios came to her apartment and told her he came from Milwaukee to visit her, but she had not made any plans to see him. At that point, the defendant allegedly became angry, pushed the door open and began to physically assault her.

At that point, Rios began to strangle the victim, and then he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman stated he drove her around Kenosha and then to a hotel in Racine. He then drove them back to Milwaukee, would not let her leave and took her phone, the victim stated.

Rios eventually agreed to take the woman to a hospital. He returned her wallet and phone, dropped her off and left immediately, the complaint states.

The woman told police Rios continued to call her, but she did not respond. He also called the hospital looking for information, and police were informed he was outside the facility in a vehicle registered to another person. Milwaukee Police located the vehicle outside a residence there and took Rios into custody.

Rios told police he went to the victim’s residence, where they drank wine and fell asleep. He said they went to his house in Milwaukee at about 3 or 4 a.m., and after the victim went for a job, he said she called him and said some men had tried to rob her, which is what he told hospital staff.