Milwaukee man jailed in Kenosha assault, also charged with armed burglary, kidnapping

A 50-year-old Milwaukee man facing a series of felony charges including sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Jose Rios III faces 10 criminal charges, including two counts of felony second-degree sexual assault and armed burglary, which carry a total maximum fine of $250,000 and 95 years in prison.
Rios also is charged with felony counts of false imprisonment, substantial battery, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent by use of force, kidnapping with the use of a dangerous weapon, robbery with use of force, failing to register as a sex offender and strangulation.
The remaining seven felonies carry a potential maximum fine of $240,000 and 81 years, six months in prison.
Rios was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, but he has yet to have an attorney appointed to him. Court records indicate he will be back for a status hearingon Nov. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee on Sept. 5 for a battery call that happened in the city the previous night. They spoke to the victim and observed injuries to both her eyes, a cut underneath her right eyebrow and swelling to her nose, lips and bruising on both sides of her neck.
The woman stated Rios came to her apartment and told her he came from Milwaukee to visit her, but she had not made any plans to see him. At that point, the defendant allegedly became angry, pushed the door open and began to physically assault her.
At that point, Rios began to strangle the victim, and then he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman stated he drove her around Kenosha and then to a hotel in Racine. He then drove them back to Milwaukee, would not let her leave and took her phone, the victim stated.
Rios eventually agreed to take the woman to a hospital. He returned her wallet and phone, dropped her off and left immediately, the complaint states.
The woman told police Rios continued to call her, but she did not respond. He also called the hospital looking for information, and police were informed he was outside the facility in a vehicle registered to another person. Milwaukee Police located the vehicle outside a residence there and took Rios into custody.
Rios told police he went to the victim’s residence, where they drank wine and fell asleep. He said they went to his house in Milwaukee at about 3 or 4 a.m., and after the victim went for a job, he said she called him and said some men had tried to rob her, which is what he told hospital staff.
The complaint also states he had blood on his clothes because the victim had been bleeding.
Police questioned the defendant about why there was evidence in the apartment of a robbery, and he said, “She just moved in, and she could have broken a cup. He didn’t know.”
In her statement to police, the victim denied going for a run and being robbed. She also stated Rios took $600 from her.
Court records indicate that Rios is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry after the 1994 conviction in Kenosha.