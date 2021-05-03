Milwaukee man killed in early morning crash in Brighton

A 66-year-old Milwaukee man was killed early Monday morning in a single-car crash in Brighton.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the man was driving south on 312th Avenue (Highway J) when he lost control on a curve approaching Seventh Street (Highway BB) and crashed into a wooded area on the west side of 312th Avenue. The Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene at 2:59 a.m.
It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was extensive damage to the roof and driver’s side of the vehicle.
The name of the man killed was being withheld as of Monday pending notification of the man’s family.
According to the Sheriff’s Department the cause of the crash was still under investigation as of Monday. Anyone with information can contact the department at 262-605-5100.
IN PHOTOS: Reader submitted photos of the day for April
041021-kn-en-photooftheday
While you can’t see wind, you can see what wind does. Liz Mullis sent in this image of strong wind gusts causing waves to crash against Kenosha’s lighthouse on March 19.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
041921-kn-en-photooftheday
Richard A. Lewis sent in this vintage photo. As he says, “I shot this at the Kenosha Yacht Club once upon a time.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
041721-kn-en-photooftheday
Jill Letven sent in this photo from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. “My stepfather, Tom Jessup, took this beautiful picture of a double rainbow in the U.P.,” she tells us.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
041621-kn-en-photooftheday
West C. Jacobs III sent in this photo of our nation’s symbol, which he took April 4. “I spotted this bald eagle near Burlington,” he said. “It is one of a pair that have been in the area for more than eight years.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
041521-kn-en-photooftheday
Mary Philips sent in this photo, which she took Monday during what she call “a misty walk.” Of the image she says: “Curtain rising on another day in Kenosha.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
041421-kn-en-photooftheday
Tiffani Rogness sent in this photo from Easter Sunday, showing her granddaughter, Journey Dream Bydalek, “praying with the virgin Mary, Mother of God.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
041321-kn-en-photooftheday
Gary Brown of Kenosha sent in this photo. “This female mallard was drying her wings on the dock at the Marina,” he said of the scene he captured on Kenosha’s lakefront.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
041221-kn-en-photooftheday
Chaz Bartucz sent in this photo, taken April 8. “I was able to capture this pleasant sunrise photo along the Kenosha Harbor,” Bartucz said. “I also got a bit lucky as the North Pier Light blinked on when the photo was taken.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
040921-kn-en-photooftheday
Gary Brown sent in this photo, which he calls “Tree on the Edge.” He captured this image on March 18 “of a tree still standing on the edge of the Kenosha dunes.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
040821-kn-en-photooftheday
Mary Levall sent in this photo, of which she says: “Mirror mirror on the wall; Who is the prettiest kitty of all? Ivy loves admiring herself. She lives happily with Karen Levall in Kenosha.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
040621-kn-en-photooftheday
Rily McAuliffe took this photo of bright crocus blooms on March 20. If you look closely, you can see bees crawling on some of the flowers. “Well, these bees sure know it’s the first day of spring,” McAuliffe said.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
040521-kn-en-photooftheday
Gary Brown sent in this photo, which he calls “Wave Exploding.” As he explains, “I took this photo on March 18. Strong northweast winds were creating huge waves that pounded the observation platform at Kenosha HarborPark.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
040221-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt sent in this photo. “Carthage beach Kenosha — wow,” he said of the Lake Michigan scene.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
042621-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt captured this peaceful scene of Lake Michigan, which he calls “Sunrays.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Liz Snyder
042421-kn-en-photooftheday
Wendy Frasheski sent in this photo. She calls it “Another sign of spring — sprouting White Trout Lilies on the forest floor.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
042321-kn-en-photooftheday
Gary Brown shared this photo of a dramatic sunset he captured at Simmons Island. He calls the April 4 photo “Easter Sunset.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
042221-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt sent in this photo, taken early Sunday morning on Kenosha’s lakefront. He calls it “Lone Fisherman.”
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
042121-kn-en-photooftheday
Juddie Brandes of Silver Lake sent in this photo. “During one of our snowstorms, this mourning dove landed on my car hood that was still warm from driving,” Brandes said.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted Photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.