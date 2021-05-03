 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man killed in early morning crash in Brighton
A 66-year-old Milwaukee man was killed early Monday morning in a single-car crash in Brighton.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the man was driving south on 312th Avenue (Highway J) when he lost control on a curve approaching Seventh Street (Highway BB) and crashed into a wooded area on the west side of 312th Avenue. The Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene at 2:59 a.m.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was extensive damage to the roof and driver’s side of the vehicle.

The name of the man killed was being withheld as of Monday pending notification of the man’s family.

According to the Sheriff’s Department the cause of the crash was still under investigation as of Monday. Anyone with information can contact the department at 262-605-5100.

