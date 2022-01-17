Milwaukee man killed in Sunday morning crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — A 24-year-old Milwaukee man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the 13900 block of State Line Road (Highway WG), according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

At about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Kenosha County sheriff's deputies and fire and rescue personnel from Newport Township, Ill., responded to the scene.

Initial reports indicated that a red Chevy Spark was eastbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole and then a tree causing it to catch fire.

The operator and sole occupant was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, suffered severe burns, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the deceased was being withheld as of Monday morning pending proper notification. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.