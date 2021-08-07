Milwaukee man sought in connection with two vehicle thefts

An arrest warrant with a $20,000 bond was issued Thursday afternoon for a 22-year-old Milwaukee man charged with two vehicle thefts in 2020.

Court records indicate that Angel M. Trevino failed to appear for an initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating, who then issued the warrant.

Trevino is charged with felony counts of burglary, taking a vehicle without owner's consent and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. If convicted of all three, he faces a maximum fine of $45,000 and 19 years, three months in prison.

The defendant is suspected in one vehicle theft in the Village of Salem Lakes and one in the Town of Wheatland that occurred between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, 2020, according to the criminal complaint. Stolen were a Ford Edge and a Dodge Journey.

Police reported the Ford was found at the Kenosha County Health Center, 903 S. Second St., Kenosha, while the Dodge was later found unoccupied in front of a residence in Milwaukee. The complaint states that unemployment paperwork that belonged to the defendant was found in the Dodge.

A stolen Apple Iphone that belonged to a Milwaukee resident was found in the Ford, the complaint states.

