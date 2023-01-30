Milwaukee man who burglarized Kenosha building and set it ablaze sentenced to federal prison

Esmond King, 33, a Milwaukee man who burglarized and set fire to a Kenosha building in 2021, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison by the U.S. Department of Justice.

United States District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced King on Friday to 60 months in federal prison for arson of a building used in interstate commerce. King, who entered a guilty plea last year, will also spend three years on supervised release and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damaged caused by his offense.

“There is no excuse for the reckless and wanton destruction of property of innocent citizens and business owners,“ said U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to working with our law enforcement and community partners to protect all who live and work in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.”

During the early morning of Sept. 11, at 2:55 a.m., two Kenosha officers in an unmarked squad car noticed the lower portion of a glass door to a commercial building at 2109 52nd St. was broken.

Looking inside, the officer saw an interior door to the building leading to Mary’s Beauty Salon was shattered and a man — later identified as King — was on his hands and knees crawling out of the building.

The officers took King into custody while he threatened to kill them and their families, and an officer observed a small amount of smoke and a burning smell from the business. The smoke began to intensify, and the Kenosha Fire Department was called.

The building held a beauty salon, a Boost Mobile store, clothing store and mattress shop, as well as three apartments above the stores. All of the apartments were occupied and all occupants got out safely during the fire.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, King used a combustible aerosol to ignite a fire inside an office inside the building. Although the Kenosha Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, damage was extensive.

Related incident

About an hour before police found the burglary and fire, another officer was called to 52nd Street tavern for a report of a man damaging a car. At the bar, an officer spoke to a woman who said she had been on a date with a man later identified as King.

The woman, who according to the complaint was “very emotional and intoxicated,” told police that one of her friends had told King to stop bumping into people and that he “got very upset, quickly walked out of the bar and a short time later someone came into the bar stating that the windows on her Subaru had been broken.”

The woman went outside to find her car’s front and rear passenger windows had been broken out with a brick.

Police spoke to another man who had been in the bar who said King had become aggressive with two women and that the man had asked him to stop. When he did, according to the complaint, King allegedly punched the man in the face and ran out of the bar.

The complaint states that when King was found at the beauty salon he had an ID for the woman who had called earlier about the damage to her car.