CRIME AND COURTS

Milwaukee man who murdered Kenosha woman sentenced to life

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WALK

Family and friends of the late Montreach Mitchell walked from Regimen Barber Collective to the Wyndham Hotel during a walk for domestic violence awareness and in memory of Mitchell on Saturday. Holding the sign are Mitchell’s children from left, Zamiyah, 9, Janae, 12, and Jada, 10, along with Mitchell’s sister, Monisha.

 SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News

The Milwaukee man who killed a Kenosha woman in a Downtown hotel last May was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Timmy L. Brooks, now 30, shot and killed 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell on May 25 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. He earlier had waived a jury trial, pleaded guilty and was convicted for first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Brooks was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for the weapons enhancer by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerald Dougvillo.

The case

At 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, the day after the murder, Kenosha Police responded to the hotel for a suspicious death reported by housekeeping staff who found a woman on the floor of a room.

Upon arrival, officers entered a room that was rented to Brooks and found the victim. Four .22-caliber shells were reportedly discovered in the room.

Emergency responders with the Kenosha Fire Department also were called. The woman was identified as Mitchell by her driver’s license, according to the complaint, and pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. that day.

Investigators later observed security camera footage from the hotel recorded on a continuous loop from the prior evening, which reportedly showed Brooks and Mitchell enter a room. On Wednesday morning, the footage reportedly showed Brooks exit the room and walk “back and forth” in the hallway before leaving the hotel.

Investigators also spoke to hotel guests staying in nearby rooms who reportedly were awakened by what they believed to be gunshots.

Turned himself in

Brooks turned himself in to the Milwaukee Police Department and acknowledged “that he did occupy a room at the Wyndham Hotel on May 24, 2022, and that Mitchell later joined him there,” according to the complaint.

Brooks reportedly told police that he was awoken by Mitchell earlier that day, and she started arguing with him.

“In response to that argument, the defendant became upset and grew tired of her arguing with him, so he picked up a gun and shot her in the back of the head,” according to the complaint.

Brooks then reportedly fired two additional shots into Mitchell while she was on the ground. Brooks reportedly told police she died instantly and also admitted to fleeing the hotel in Mitchell’s vehicle.

An autopsy on Mitchell performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday discovered three gunshot wounds on Mitchell, and the coroner determined she died from the injuries.

March in memory

A crowd of about 50 people would later march in Mitchell’s memory, ending at the hotel where she died, in an event decrying domestic violence.

The event drew friends and family from across the country, along with other survivors of domestic violence who spoke to the gathered group, encouraging people to speak out when they saw such issues.

Women’s and Children’s Horizons, an advocacy group with resources for victims of domestic and sexual violence with an office in Kenosha, can be reached online or at 262-652-9900.

+1 
Timmy Brooks

Brooks
