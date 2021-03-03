Milwaukee VA lowers age threshold for vaccinations to those 60 and older; Saturday walk-in clinics planned

About 650 vaccinations will be given at the walk-in clinic, which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until doses are exhausted.

Veterans will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with second shots to be administered on or about March 27.

Update us

While many veterans have been vaccinated via the VA, officials with the VA know others have received their shots in the community. Any veterans who have received COVID-19 vaccinations in the community should contact their VA health-care team immediately so records are up to date.

Veterans can upload an image of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card by using secure messaging in MyHealthEVet.

Sharing this information is extremely important so VA can efficiently reach out to Veterans who have not received the vaccine.

Veterans with questions about VA enrollment and eligibility can go online to www.va.gov/health-care or call 1-877-222-8387.

The Milwaukee VA will continue to update vaccine status information on a weekly basis via email, text messages and social media. Veterans can sign up for these e-mail updates on the right side of the main web page at www.milwaukee.va.gov.

