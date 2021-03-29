Milwaukee VA Medical Center looking for volunteers to help Disabled American Veterans

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking volunteer drivers to take patients back and forth to their hospital appointments.

The Disabled American Veterans, which oversees the driving program, needs volunteers for the Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and Milwaukee area.

The program is set up to give free rides to patients for their hospital appointments at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and Union Grove Clinic.

Each year, the DAV transports about 15,000 veterans over 700,000 miles in this area. Volunteers do not have to be veterans and can drive as often or as little as they like.

DAV has nine set stops in the Racine and Kenosha area and goes directly to patient homes for pick-up and return in Waukesha and Milwaukee.

Volunteers must pass a no-cost fingerprint background check, physical and road test. DAV asks volunteers to drive at least two or three times a month, but more days and times are available.