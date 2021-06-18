Milwaukee woman's bond lowered in May chase, crash

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday cut a cash bond in half for a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman who faces five charges after a high-speed chase May 7 that ended in a crash.

Keating changed the bond for Vyronica L. Evans from $50,000 to $25,000. She is due back in court July 12 for a status conference at 1 p.m.

Evans, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, is charged with felony counts of fleeing/eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and violating county institution laws.

A passenger in her vehicle, Henry L. Moorer, remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bond.

He is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver THC and bail jumping. Moorer has a motion hearing set for June 22.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper attempted to pull over Evans’ vehicle on Highway 158 near the East Frontage Road because it did not have a rear license plate.

The ensuing pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph before it crashed into a ditch near Highway KR. A loaded 9 mm handgun, a 50-round magazine and 20.7 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle, and marijuana and a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA were found on Evans’ person at the jail.

