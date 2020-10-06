 Skip to main content
Miner: People should be aware of driving laws
I live off of 85th Street, and every time I need to turn left into my neighborhood, drivers whip around me through the bike lane. Not only is this illegal, but it is also very unsafe.

I frequently see pedestrians running or bike riding in the bike lanes, and I’m fairly certain that many of the drivers do not notice the pedestrians. There has been more than one situation where as I’ve been waiting to turn left drivers come way too close to hitting someone.

People should be aware of driving laws, and also be aware of pedestrians.

Marissa Miner, Pleasant Prairie

