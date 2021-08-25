Miss America Laura Kaeppeler hosting 'Celebrate Kenosha'

"Kenosha is such a great town, and it's a community that comes together in the face of adversity," she says on her website. "The past couple of years have been very challenging for Kenoshans. I want to give back to the community that gave so much to me and helped shape who I am today."

Kaeppeler's alma mater, Carthage College, is a participant in "Celebrate Kenosha" and will have a tent at the park on the day of the concert.

Admission is free, and tickets are not required, but people can sign up to receive free gifts, including backstage passes to meet the artists and autographed, framed photos of Kaeppeler (courtesy of Carthage College) by registering at CelebrateKenosha.com.

"After a long period of social isolation from the pandemic, come out and enjoy an outdoor concert and reconnect with each other," Kaeppeler says on her website.

Benches are provided at the bandshell, but audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic lunches. Note: Alcohol is not permitted on park grounds.

As Miss America, Kaeppeler became the Goodwill Ambassador for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and her personal platform, advocating for children of incarcerated parents. As a vocalist, she has been a featured soloist with orchestras across the country and has performed the national anthem at numerous sold-out venues, including Lambeau Field, Miller Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.